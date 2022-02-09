NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the first time this season, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were able to sweep a Division II opponent, and the Cougars picked the perfect time to pull off the feat – at last Wednesday afternoon’s ‘Senior Day’ home finale against Cranston East.
Capturing 10 of 11 events in each meet, the Cougars saw their girls’ squad record a 49-45 victory that was their second in three days and the boys’ team improve to 3-2 by registering a 52-41 win.
“I couldn’t be happier that both teams finally put together a full team win to make Senior Night extra special for our six seniors: Matthew Bourke, Oscar Camacho, Andrea Cortes, Marina de Borba, Linda Guo, and Cassie Russo,” added NP head coach Crystal Bozigian.
Cortes and Russo, who are the girls’ co-captains, and juniors Christine Pietkiewicz and Autumn Card once again led the way for the Cougars, especially when they teamed up for the meet’s last event, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Needing to win that event in order to beat the Thunderbolts and even their record at 3-3, the Cougars rose to the occasion and took first place in a time of 4:06.65 that was capped by Cortes’ blazing time of 1:00.14 in the anchor leg.
In addition to claiming the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2:01.87, Cortes, Russo, Pietkiewicz, and Card also won multiple individual events, and Russo improved to 6-0 in the 100-yard backstroke with her first-place time of 1:09.30.
Russo also won the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.59); Cortes seized the 50-yard (29.74 seconds) and 500-yard (5:47.91) freestyles; Pietkiewicz captured the 100-yard (1:00.70) and 200-yard (2:15.52) freestyles, and Card took the 200-yard individual medley (2:27.12) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.30).
Also taking second place in its event was the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Guo, junior Madilyn Guzman, and freshmen Sasha Perreault and Sienna McDonald in a time of 2:13.32.
The boys’ meet also saw three NP swimmers capture multiple events, starting with Camacho, who won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.8 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.61.
His brother, junior Nick Camacho, took first place in the 50-yard freestyle (24.05 seconds) and 100-yard butterfly (1:01.94), and sophomore Jayden Ortiz captured the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.40) and 200-yard individual medley (2:20.17).
The highlight of the meet came from junior Nicandro Pistacchio, who won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:56.07, “and it was the most exciting, as he swam from behind the whole race and won it on the last lap,” added Bozigian.
The Camacho brothers, Pistacchio, and Ortiz also joined forces to capture the 200-yard medley (1:55.29) and freestyle (1:41.10) relay races.
Freshman Brennan O’Connor also enjoyed the biggest meet of his young career by claiming the 200-yard freestyle in 2:19.31 and helping the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bourke, junior Chris Lux, and sophomore Lee Omanyo take second place.
The Cougars have one more dual meet left on the schedule, Friday’s 5:30 p.m. finale against East Greenwich at Warwick’s McDermott Pool, but the following weekend, they will set their sights on the two-day Division II championship meet at Roger Williams University.
The boys’ meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., and the girls will compete the following day at 1. No spectators will be allowed, and according to Bozigian, the balcony seating will be reserved for the swimmers, who will then report to the deck in the event prior to their races.
That’s a small price to pay to return to the championship meet format that was in place until last year, when the top eight teams in each division battled each other in a bracket-style competition to determine the division champion.
“We are excited to get back to large scale championship meets,” Bozigian said. “There is a higher level of focus and adrenaline for a championship meet against 7-8 teams that you can’t replicate in head-to-head competition.”
“There is a certain thrill that comes with the numerous heats of events that then produce a first through 16th-place list of swimmers whose scores contribute to the greater team score,” she added. “Throughout the meet, we frantically do the math to see where we’re stacking up, and that rush and adrenaline of uncertainty, yet great swims, is only found at large scale meets!
As for the state championship meet? The RIIL noted on its website that it will return after a year’s absence on Saturday, March 5, but a decision has yet to be made if it will take place at its normal site, Brown University, or back at Roger Williams.
