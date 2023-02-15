Christine Pietkiewicz 500 freestyle
North Providence senior Christine Pietkiewicz took first place in multiple freestyle events to help lead the Cougars to a 60-33 victory over Cranston East in last Wednesday afternoon's Division II dual-meet finale at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center's Louis A. Cimini Aquatic Complex. Pietkiewicz improved her record in the 50-yard freestyle to 7-0 by winning that event in 27.14 seconds, and she won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:49.18.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams have traditionally brought out some of their best performances at the divisional meets at Roger Williams University, and when the Cougars head back to Bristol this weekend for the Division II championship meets, they will certainly be riding a wave a momentum.

For the second time in three days, both teams were able to sweep a Division II opponent, and in their dual-meet finale last Wednesday afternoon, they defeated Cranston East’s squads at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center.

