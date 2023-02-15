North Providence senior Christine Pietkiewicz took first place in multiple freestyle events to help lead the Cougars to a 60-33 victory over Cranston East in last Wednesday afternoon's Division II dual-meet finale at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center's Louis A. Cimini Aquatic Complex. Pietkiewicz improved her record in the 50-yard freestyle to 7-0 by winning that event in 27.14 seconds, and she won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:49.18.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams have traditionally brought out some of their best performances at the divisional meets at Roger Williams University, and when the Cougars head back to Bristol this weekend for the Division II championship meets, they will certainly be riding a wave a momentum.
For the second time in three days, both teams were able to sweep a Division II opponent, and in their dual-meet finale last Wednesday afternoon, they defeated Cranston East’s squads at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center.
The boys’ team ended its season with a second-place record of 4-1 by holding on for a 48-45 victory over the Thunderbolts, while the girls’ squad wrapped up its schedule with a 3-4-1 mark by cruising to a 60-33 win.
After that meet, the Cougars quickly turned the page on their dual-meet campaign and shifted their attention to preparing for their D-II meets – the boys’ meet is Saturday at 1 p.m. and the girls’ meet is the following afternoon at the same time – and the state championship meet on Saturday, March 4, at Brown University.
At last year’s D-II meet, both teams combined to break six school records, and at the state meet, they shattered five, including two that were set two weekends earlier at the divisional meet. Judging by the way the Cougars swam last week, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a few more school records get rewritten this weekend.
“We are very excited,” reported NP head coach Crystal Bozigian, whose teams kicked off last week by defeating Moses Brown at Rhode Island College’s pool. “I could not be happier how the regular season ended on a high note for both teams. We told the kids we need to ride this wave and use the momentum to swim our best times at divisions. Both meets should be fun, as we’d like to get some more PRs, medal-placing swims, and hopefully a few school records.”
The boys’ divisional meet promises to be an interesting one between Westerly, which claimed the regular-season title with a 5-0 record, the Cougars, and Moses Brown and Cranston East, which finished right below NP in the standings.
Depth is always a key at the divisional meets, especially when the top 16 swimmers in each individual event score points, and scooping up points in those 14th, 15th, and 16th places is crucial when it comes to capturing a close championship meet. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they only have 10 swimmers, but Westerly also has just 12, and Moses Brown and Cranston East each have 14.
“Preparing for the divisions with only 10 boys is new for us,” admitted Bozigian, “but these 10 are solid and ready for the challenge.”
In last Wednesday’s win over Cranston East, the boys, who won eight of the meet’s 11 events, received multiple victories from seniors Nick Camacho in the 50-yard (23.65 seconds) and 100-yard (52.93 seconds) freestyle events, senior Taj Wehbe in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.61) and backstroke (1:03.88), and junior Jayden Ortiz in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.32) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.25).
Camacho, Wehbe, and Ortiz also teamed up with senior Nick Camacho on the Cougars’ meet-opening 200-yard medley relay team that took first place in a time of 1:51.92 and the 200-yard freestyle relay squad that also finished first in 1:39.98. Pistacchio tacked on runner-up finishes in the 200-yard I.M. (2:34.82) and 100-yard backstroke (1:05.41), and sophomore Brennan O’Connor also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (6:03.53).
Camacho, who holds the school record in the 50-yard freestyle, ended his dual-meet season with a 5-0 record in that event, as did the 200-yard medley relay team.
The girls’ team, meanwhile, captured nine events and saw senior Christine Pietkiewicz and freshman Alexa Cortes lead the way with two victories apiece. Pietkiewicz finished first in the 50-yard (27.14) and 500-yard (5:49.18) freestyle events, and her victory in the 50 helped her wrap up her dual-meet season with a 7-0 record in that event. Cortes, meanwhile, claimed the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.38) and butterfly (1:13.42).
Senior Autumn Card, who holds the school record in the 200-yard I.M., won that event (2:29.47), finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.40), and teamed up with Cortes and Pietkiewicz to help win two relay races. They joined freshman Emily Pace on the 200-yard medley relay team (2:11.50) and freshman Lauren Riley on the 200-yard freestyle relay squad (1:58.10).
Also taking individual events were Riley in the 200-yard freestyle (2:25.50) and Pace in the 100-yard backstroke (1:20.36). Freshman Luisa Guo added runner-up finishes in the 100-yard freestyle (1:12.86) and backstroke (1:22.81), and also placing second was the 400-yard freestyle relay team of junior Sophie Intrieri, sophomore Sienna McDonald, Pace, and Riley (4:43.70).
