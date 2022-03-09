PROVIDENCE – Two weekends after setting six school records in an excellent performance at the Division II championship meet, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams continued to rewrite their record books at last Saturday’s RIIL Championships at Brown University.
Shattering five records, including three in the relay events, both teams wrapped up their stellar seasons on a very high note and saw the 10 swimmers they brought to the state meet help the Cougars place among the top 12 in the team standings.
The girls’ team took 11th place out of 25 schools in its meet by producing 97 points, marking the first time in more than two decades that the Cougars placed that high and tallied as many points, and the boys’ team scored its best finish in four years by placing 12th out of 24 schools with 69 points.
Bringing out their best on the state’s biggest stage has been nothing new for the Cougars, who have made it a habit over the years of piling up the PRs, and breaking a few school records along the way, in the pristine Ivy League pool.
“It’s that college setting and that atmosphere,” said head coach Crystal Bozigian. “You have the best people in the state swimming against one another, and we’re always telling the kids that you’re always going to swim better when you’re up against better competition.”
“And that’s why we’ve been so happy being in D-II the past few seasons,” she continued. “We’re seen some great competition being where we are, and that’s helped us come here and be able to compete.”
In the girls’ meet, the Cougars were again led by their senior co-captains, Cassie Russo and Andrea Cortes, who teamed up with juniors Autumn Card and Christine Pietkiewicz on the 200-yard freestyle and medley relay teams that produced school-breaking times and scored 52 points. That quartet now owns all three school records in the relays – they also own the 400-yard freestyle mark.
The freestyle relay team, which was sparked by Cortes’ anchor leg of 25.7 seconds, took fourth place in a time of 1:47.78, and the medley relay team finished eighth in a time of 1:57.21 that not only broke the old school record (set at the D-II meet) by 0.34 of a second, but was also 0.69 of a second away from a top-six finish and a berth on the awards podium.
Russo and Cortes also battled each other in the 100-yard butterfly, an event that saw Cortes enter this season as the school-record holder with a time of 1:03.09, only to watch Russo break it at the D-II meet by a mere 0.01 of a second.
Competing in the fourth of the event’s five heats, both swimmers shattered the mark, but Russo, who swam in the third lane, ended up with the record, as she placed eighth in a time of 1:02.20, that edged Cortes, who was in the fifth lane and ended up finishing ninth, by 0.28 of a second.
“They really changed the program,” Bozigian noted of her captains. “We used to fight for even one girl to qualify for this type of meet, but they came in here as freshmen, qualifying and ready to set records, and they helped us as sophomores win the (D-III) championship and get us to D-II.
“They’re constantly challenging one another with their competitive spirit and breaking each other’s records, and they’re good friends along the way, and today’s meet was just the icing on the cake for a great four years with them.”
The girls’ team also saw Card break her own school record in the 200-yard individual medley, as she placed 10th in a time of 2:20.90 that topped her old record by 1.23 seconds, and Card was also ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.54.
The rest of the Cougars’ points were produced by Russo in the 100-yard backstroke (11th place, 1:05.41), Cortes in the 100-yard freestyle (15th, 57.7 seconds), and Pietkiewicz in the 50-yard freestyle (16th, 27.13 seconds).
The highlight for the boys’ team came on the day’s opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, as the team of senior Oscar Camacho, juniors Taj Wehbe and Nick Camacho, and sophomore Jayden Ortiz placed seventh in a record-breaking time of 1:48.57.
“This squad of four has now captured all three relay records this season,” reported Bozigian. “All six boys that swam (last Saturday) had a new personal-best time.”
The Cougars tacked on 20 more points in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays by placing 12th in each event. The 200-yard relay team of senior Matt Bourke, junior Nicandro Pistacchio, Wehbe, and Ortiz clocked a time of 1:41.50 that was nearly a five-second improvement from its winning time at the D-II meet, and the 400-yard team of the Camacho brothers, Pistacchio, and Bourke finished in 3:52.12.
Also finishing in the top 15 of their individual events were Nick Camacho in the 100-yard freestyle (10th place, 52.81 seconds) and 50-yard freestyle (15th, 23.45), Ortiz in the 100-yard breaststroke (12th, 1:08.12) and 200-yard I.M. (14th, 2:15.04), Wehbe in the 200-yard freestyle (13th, 1:58.40) and 100-yard butterfly (15th, 59.9 seconds), and Oscar Camacho in the 100-yard backstroke (15th, 1:03.24).
