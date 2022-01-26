NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the first time in 23 months, both the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were able to compete in front of their home fans at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center.
And even though all the spectators had to view the meet from the second-floor gallery area, instead of the bleachers, their presence still added to the excitement that came with the Cougars’ showdown with Portsmouth High last Wednesday afternoon.
“I actually cannot believe how many fans are here,” said head coach Crystal Bozigian. “It’s really great.”
The Cougars and the visiting Patriots treated the fans in attendance with two close meets, with the NP boys’ team posting a 51-43 victory that was its first win of the year, but the Portsmouth girls holding on for a 49-45 win.
In the boys’ meet, the defending D-II champion Cougars captured nine of the 11 events and saw senior Oscar Camacho, junior Nick Camacho, and sophomore Jayden Ortiz lead the way by claiming multiple victories and helping the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams win their events with respective times of 1:53.91 and 3:41.85.
Oscar Camacho’s first places came in the 100-yard freestyle (57.58 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (1:06.59); Nick Camacho won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.62) and 100-yard butterfly (1:01.85), and Ortiz was the top finisher in the 50-yard freestyle (25.45 seconds) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.58).
The Cougars’ other victory came from junior Taj Wehbe in the 500-yard freestyle (5:20.16), and he also took part on the Cougars’ 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams.
NP also saw its 200-yard freestyle relay squad of senior Matt Bourke, junior Nicandro Pistacchio, and freshman Dylan Diomandes and Brennan O’Connor take second place in 2:17.73.
The girls’ meet was highlighted by two down-to-the-wire victories by the Cougars’ senior co-captains, Andrea Cortes and Cassie Russo. Swimming in the 500-yard freestyle, Cortes nipped Portsmouth freshman standout Ella Gilpin by a fraction of a second with her time of 5:44.62, and Russo did likewise in the 100-yard backstroke when her time of 1:07.84 edged the Patriots’ Honorah Daugherty.
Cortes’ time in the freestyle also broke her school record, which she set at the Division III championship meet in 2020, by 4.52 seconds. She ended the meet with another victory in the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.33), and she joined Russo and juniors Autumn Card and Christine Pietkiewicz on the Cougars’ first-place 200-yard medley (2:02.85) and 400-yard freestyle (4:13.68) relay teams.
Card also captured multiple events, taking the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.19) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.45), and tacking on runner-up finishes were freshman Sasha Perreault in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:32.44), Pietkiewicz in the 200-yard freestyle (2:17.79), and Russo in the 200-yard individual medley (2:34.61).
As for swimming in front of a full audience, and not in front of empty bleachers, which was the case last winter, due to the state’s Phase 3 guidelines that forced every RIIL sport to make modifications during the 2020-21 scholastic year, “everyone’s very happy that the spectators are back,” said Bozigian.
“For the parents, it’s really important for them to be able to see their children,” she added. “And for the swimmers, there’s that little bit of confidence and thumbs-up from their parents up in the balcony, so it’s great to have that back. It adds a different element and energy.”
On Monday afternoon, the Cougars returned to action with a meet against Classical at the Cranston YMCA, and like last week’s meet, the results were the same. The boys’ team came away with another victory, topping the Purple, 51-41, to improve to 2-1, but the girls suffered a 64-30 loss that dropped their record to 1-3.
The boys’ team won just four events, but added eight runner-up finishes to defeat Classical. Ortiz won the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.87), Oscar Camacho took the 100-yard freestyle (55.95 seconds), and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ortiz, Pistacchio, and the Camacho brothers (1:47.18) and 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Wehbe, Pistacchio, and the Camacho brothers (3:44.66) also supplied victories.
The girls, meanwhile, only captured three events and added five second-place finishes, as Russo led the way by claiming the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.68) and 100-yard backstroke (1:12.12) and Cortes won the 100-yard freestyle in 58.57 seconds.
With the RIIL fielding four divisions this season instead of three, that means less dual meets for teams throughout the state. With meets against the Lincoln School’s girls’ team, Westerly, and the Patriots and Purple in the books, NP only has three meets left on its schedule.
On Saturday at 3 p.m., the Cougars will face Moses Brown at Rhode Island College’s pool, and next Wednesday afternoon, they will battle Cranston East in their final home meet of the season. NP’s final meet is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, against East Greenwich at Warwick’s McDermott Pool.
