SMITHFIELD – Less than two weeks after taking premature exits from the Division IV playoffs, the North Providence High and Smithfield High football teams will try to end their strong seasons on a high note on Thursday at 10 a.m. when they battle each other for the 50th time in their Thanksgiving Day rivalry at the Sentinels’ Boyle Athletic Complex.
The series, which began in 1970 and is the sixth oldest in the state, will finally see its 50th contest after the COVID-19 pandemic moved the 2020-21 season from the fall to the spring. (Both teams also did not play each other in 1989.)
To help celebrate the milestone, former North Providence and Smithfield players and cheerleaders will be invited onto the field at halftime for a brief ceremony.
Smithfield leads the holiday series, 26-22-1, but NP has won the last two Turkey Day games, as well as six of the last eight. The Cougars were originally scheduled to host the game, but work recently began on their new turf facility, which is expected to be completed by next fall.
Both Division IV teams had played each other during the regular season on Sept. 17 in Smithfield, and the Sentinels were able to come away with a 22-6 victory, thanks largely to junior tailback A.J. Hetu, who scored three touchdowns and ran for over 100 yards.
They will come into the game with winning records: NP went 5-3 during the regular season and Smithfield is 4-3, but coming off its third straight loss, a 19-3 defeat to the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout School co-op team in the D-IV quarterfinals on Nov. 12 at home.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they were forced to bow out of their quarterfinal-round game against Davies on Nov. 14 in Johnston due to COVID issues, but they will be able to play this week.
The Cougars, who have received excellent seasons offensively from senior quarterback C.J. Almagno and senior running backs Jevon Melendez and William Wrage, have also turned in an outstanding job defensively. For the first time in recent memory, the Cougars’ ‘D’ has posted three shutouts, doing so over their final five games.
