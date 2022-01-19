NORTH PROVIDENCE – There’s no place like home, and for the first time in 23 months, the North Providence High wrestling team was able to host an opponent in “The Pit,” the school’s popular bottom-floor, wrestling-only gymnasium, last Thursday night.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, Hope ruined their grand homecoming by erasing a quick 22-0 deficit with seven straight victories, and that enabled the Blue Wave to exit with a 38-31 victory that was their third Division I win in as many meets.
The Cougars, who saw a forfeit in the 220-pound weight class seal the Blue Wave’s victory, fell to 1-4, and while their present, especially the next few weeks, looks tough – NP’s next four dual meets are against (in order) Cranston West (3-1-1), defending R.I. champion Mount Hope, North Kingstown, and undefeated Ponaganset – the future looks very bright for the program.
“We probably have 28 or 29 wrestlers on our roster this season, and we have a lot of young talent,” noted veteran NP head coach Richard Torti. “It’s a promising team for the future.”
Last season was a difficult one for the Cougars. Competing during the COVID-shortened spring season, and doing so with an usually-low 16 wrestlers on its roster (10 are back on this year’s squad), North Providence, which wrestled all 11 of its dual meets on the road, won just twice.
But at the RIIL championship meet, which was combined with the freshman/junior varsity meet, the Cougars caught a glimpse of that promise for the future, as five wrestlers were able to place among the top three in their weight classes in the non-varsity meet.
North Providence was also able to place among the top 12 teams at the varsity meet for the third straight year, and leading the way was 195-pounder Zach Raymond, who won three matches and ended up taking fourth place in the state.
Raymond, who is a junior, senior 126-pounder Ben St. Laurent, who is back with the program after missing last season, and senior 132-pounder Cody Bryant, who won two matches in the 120-pound class at last year’s RIIL meet, are the top names on the Cougars’ roster.
Raymond, who delivered a 13-second pin in last Thursday’s meet, and St. Laurent, who thanks to a solid third period, posted a 15-5 win in his match, are currently 4-1, while two newcomers to the lineup, junior 106-pounder William Soe and junior 112-pounder Micah Soe, are both 3-2.
William Soe’s 36-second pin and Micah Soe’s 68-second pin kicked off last Thursday’s match, and NP’s other victories was a forfeit win by sophomore Noah Riley at 120 pounds and a 3-0 triumph by senior heavyweight Babatunde Britto. Hope’s wins at 170 and 182 pounds eventually gave the visitors a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“It felt good to be back in The Pit,” said Torti. “It would have been nice to get a ‘W’, but things didn’t go our way.”
Riley, who was the 121-pound champion at last year’s freshman/junior varsity meet, and 152-pounder Sam Dempsey and 170-pounder Cole Hosey, who placed third at that meet, are the top sophomores on the roster, and along with a handful of juniors, they promise to be good building blocks for the team’s future.
“We have the Soe boys at 106 and 113, and they’ve done pretty well,” said Torti, who also praised Raymond, St. Laurent, and Bryant. “And Cole was only wrestling in his second match of the season (last Thursday), and he’s only going to get better and better.”
The Cougars, who have been battling the injury bug and illnesses this season, saw one of their top wrestlers from last year return to the lineup after suffering a knee injury during the final weeks of this past football season, junior 138-pounder Miguel Santana.
Santana suffered a major-decision loss, and even though “that was a tough match for him, he got in a full six minutes, which is what I wanted out of him,” said Torti. “He’s not in the greatest shape right now, but he’s getting there.”
Less than 48 hours later, the Cougars were back in action at the John D. Gorman Memorial Tournament at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center and took fifth place out of 15 teams from throughout southern New England.
Capturing the tourney’s 195-pound championship was Raymond, who went 4-0 and pinned three of his opponents in the first round. Bryant also placed second in the 132-pound class by posting a 3-1 record that included two second-round pins, but a 5-3 loss to Hope’s Edmir Monteiro in the finals.
Also stepping onto the awards podium for finishing in the top six of the weight classes were Micah Soe and senior 182-pounder Carl Picerno, who took third place; St. Laurent, who placed fourth; William Soe and junior 145-pounder Evan Beausoleil, who finished fifth, and freshman 138-pounder Logan Neishel, who was sixth,
The Cougars also have another tournament penciled on their calendar, the Connecticut Challenge, on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Southington, Conn. But before then, they will tangle with Cranston West in a matinee special at “The Pit” on Saturday at 10 a.m., and next Wednesday night, they will also host Mount Hope.
