PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High wrestling team will take a 2-1 record into the 2023 portion of its Division I schedule, thanks to the Cougars’ 54-19 win over Chariho in a tri-meet that took place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Hope High’s gymnasium.
Four wrestlers recorded pins for the Cougars: seniors Miguel Santana (145 pounds) and Stephen Marchetti (220), junior Cole Hosey (182), freshman Nathan Giusti (126).
Senior Micah Soe also highlighted the victory by winning his 113-pound match in overtime, 6-4, and junior Andrew Grinnell also posted a 5-1 victory in his 170-pound match.
Picking up forfeit victories were William Soe (106 pounds), Logan Neishel (132). Noah Riley (138), and heavyweight Edward Vasquez.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they suffered a 42-32 loss to the host Blue Wave in their final meet of the night, as Hope recorded pins in the final three weight classes to raise its record to 3-0.
Pinning their opponents for NP were Giusti, who wrestled at 120 pounds in this match, senior Evan Beausoleil (160 pounds), Neishel, and Hosey. William Soe also picked up a 20-5 technical-fall victory, and junior Sam Dempsey won his 152-pound match, 6-2.
The Cougars, who had opened their season on Dec. 14 with a 39-30 victory over Mount Hope in Bristol, will be in action Saturday at the Spartan Wrestling Annual Tournament at Maine’s Sanford High. This is considered the toughest tournament in that state.
They will return to D-I action on Wednesday, Jan. 11, when they visit Cranston West in a 6 p.m. contest. The Cougars’ home opener at “The Pit” isn’t until Wednesday, Jan. 25, when they host one of the heavy favorites to win the state title this season, Ponaganset.
