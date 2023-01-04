PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High wrestling team will take a 2-1 record into the 2023 portion of its Division I schedule, thanks to the Cougars’ 54-19 win over Chariho in a tri-meet that took place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Hope High’s gymnasium.

Four wrestlers recorded pins for the Cougars: seniors Miguel Santana (145 pounds) and Stephen Marchetti (220), junior Cole Hosey (182), freshman Nathan Giusti (126).

