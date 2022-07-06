NORTH PROVIDENCE – When the North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team steps onto the field on Thursday night for its District I double-elimination tournament opener, the players and coaches will do so with a large bulls-eye on their backs.
For the past decade, that bulls-eye had been reserved for the Cranston Western all-stars, but North Providence yanked it away from them by not only defeating CWLL in last year’s title game to halt CWLL’s nine-year run atop the district, but also won the town’s first Little League state championship.
“Going into the tournament as the defending district and state champions is something we’ve always strived for, but it’s still feels a little surreal,” noted NPLL manager Sal Piccirillo. “I take it as a badge of honor and pride. The 2021 team was a special team that accomplished things that no other Little League team in North Providence has ever done. It was a magical run, but now it’s time to turn the page.”
When NPLL hits the road for its 6 p.m. game against the winner of Tuesday night’s tourney opener between Johnston and Mount Pleasant, it will turn the page with only one player back from last season’s team, J.T. Raftery, as well as one assistant, John Raftery, returning to Piccirillo’s coaching staff.
“We have 12 new players and two new coaches who are defending nothing,” added Piccirillo, who is also the NPLL’s president. “We started practice on June 1, and by the time we play our for first game, we will have about 25 practices and a few scrimmages under our belt. It’s up to the new kids to forge their own identity, as they have accomplished nothing and have to earn it on the field.”
Seven teams are featured in this month’s district tournament, with North Providence receiving a bye into Thursday’s winners’ bracket semifinals. The quarterfinals were scheduled to take place on Tuesday night, with Mount Pleasant hosting Johnston, Cranston Western facing Silver Lake, and Cranston East playing Elmwood.
“In all-stars the hardest thing to do is win districts – everything else after that is gravy,” said Piccirillo. “This year will be no different. Johnston has a strong team, Cranston East is always a tough out, and both Elmwood and Silver Lake are sleepers, thanks to new talent in their leagues – Washington Park’s Cal Ripken League closed down, so the players went to Elmwood and Silver Lake.”
As for Cranston Western?
“Cranston West is Cranston West,” added Piccirillo. “They are always good and well coached. They have been our biggest rivals the past five years, and it finally became a true rivalry when we finally beat them last year – the old saying in sports is it’s not a rivalry until both teams beat each other. It’s a friendly rivalry and it’s always fun to play them because you have to bring your ‘A’ game.”
The winners of Thursday’s semifinals will face each other in the winners’ bracket finals next Sunday night. That winner will advance to the title game next Wednesday, July 13, against the survivor of the losers’ bracket, which would need to win twice in order to claim the championship.
The other players on the team are Alex Dieffenbach, Eric Ethier, Zachary LaCava, Tyler Linehan, Jamison Mrozewicz, Kris Pacific, Gian Renzi, Cole Richard, Bobby Rossi, Jacob Sousa, Casey Viens, and Grant Washington, and also joining Piccirillo’s coaching staff are Paul LaCava and Jamie Mrozewicz.
On Saturday at 5 p.m., the NPLL ages 10-11 all-stars will kick off its double-elimination tournament by visiting the winner of Thursday night’s tourney opener between Cranston East and Cranston Western. Only three teams are entered in this tournament, which means that if North Providence wins on Saturday, it will only need to win one more game in order to claim the championship. The finals are scheduled for next Wednesday.
The players on this team are Dante DeCesare, Nason Gonell, Sophia Graham, Gian Iannucci, Brycen Martone, Giovanni Mercurio, Mark Picerno Jr., Santino Pignatelli, Victor Polanco, Ryan Puhacz, Eli Rodriguez, and Chris Villa. The manager is Nelson Gonell and the assistant coaches are Lou Nobrega, Mark Picerno Sr., and Eric Puhacz.
Getting a late start on the district tournament are the ages 9-10 all-stars, who like the other three NPLL teams, received an opening-round bye and will begin their six-team double-elimination tournament next Tuesday, July 12, by visiting the winner of next Sunday night’s tourney opener between Cranston East and Cranston Western. Fox Point, Johnston, and Elmwood are also in the tourney.
The players on the team are Andrew Bello, Jace Conrad, Noah Goncalves, Landon Graham, Anthony Iavarone, David Kraft, Noah Lugo, Joseph Nickerson, Jackson Rahill, Greyson Romano, Evan Rose, Gavin St. Onge, and Giovanni Varan. Bill Graham is the manager and Joe Nickerson, Joshua St. Onge and Mike Goncalves are the assistant coaches.
