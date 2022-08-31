PAWTUCKET – The North Providence Little League’s Minor Division ages 7-8 all-star baseball team repeated as the champion of the Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Baseball Tournament on Sunday night by grabbing a thrilling 4-3 victory over the King Philip Little League of Bristol in the title game at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field.

The all-stars, who posted a 5-0-1 record, were led by Michael Coro, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. It was the first time in the event’s 22-year history that an MVP was selected, and Coro was certainly a worthy recipient of the award.

