PAWTUCKET – The North Providence Little League’s Minor Division ages 7-8 all-star baseball team repeated as the champion of the Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Baseball Tournament on Sunday night by grabbing a thrilling 4-3 victory over the King Philip Little League of Bristol in the title game at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field.
The all-stars, who posted a 5-0-1 record, were led by Michael Coro, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. It was the first time in the event’s 22-year history that an MVP was selected, and Coro was certainly a worthy recipient of the award.
At the plate, Coro went 8-for-12 with a double, triple, and his first career home run, walked three times, drove in 11 runs, and scored 10 times. On the mound, he pitched 6 1/3 innings, struck out 18 batters, and walked four.
In the championship game, NPLL starting pitcher Isaiah Turnipseed struck out seven batters in his three innings of work, Matthew Rodriguez picked up the victory in relief, and Coro struck out all six batters he faced to pick up a two-inning save. Turnipseed, Coro, Rodriguez, and Maverick Mailhot scored North Providence’s runs.
The semifinals saw North Providence blank Scituate Foster, 7-0, and Coro highlight the victory with his two-run homer over the fence in left-center field, which was also the first home run to leave the yard in the tournament’s history. Turnipseed also drove in two runs, and Parker Raymond picked up his third win of the tournament by tossing one-hill ball in his four innings of work, striking out five batters along the way.
North Providence also rolled to a 14-4 victory in the quarterfinals over Rumford that was halted after five innings by the mercy rule. The top hitters were Coro, who had three hits, four RBIs, and three runs scored; Turnipseed, who added three hits and scored three times; Gavin Adams, who contributed two RBIs and two runs scored, and Nathan Sheehan and Mailhot, who each scored twice.
In pool play, North Providence battled Barrington to a 7-7 tie, but came back to defeat Elmwood, 9-6, and cruise to a 16-2 win over Darlington American that was cut short after four innings by the mercy rule.
The victory over Darlington American saw Coro collect two hits, two RBIs, and three runs scored, Sheehan add two hits and three runs scored, and Mailhot also cross the plate three times.
Chris Verardo, Mark Mangiarelli, Jordan Vieira, and Raymond each scored a run and contributed a run batted in; Santino Bianco also scored a run, and Timothy Volpi added an RBI.
Coro drove in three runs and Adams and Mailhot each knocked in two in the win over Elmwood. Verardo and Rodriguez also scored twice, and Turnipseed picked up the win by striking out six batters in 2 1/3 innings of work.
The tie with Barrington, which also ended pool play with a 2-0-1 record, saw Turnipseed score twice, Rodriguez and Mangiarelli each drive in two runs, and Mailhot collect multiple hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.