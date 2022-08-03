NORTH PROVIDENCE – After spending nearly nine months planning and preparing for Rhode Island’s biggest and brightest Little League extravaganza, the North Providence Little League finally rolled out the red carpet on Friday, July 23, at Romano Field for the four Major Division (ages 11-12) district champions for the state tournament.

The nine-day event, which began with a pre-tournament cookout for the four teams, finally came to a fantastic finish last Saturday night with an exciting “winner-take-all” championship game that saw Cumberland hold off Portsmouth, 4-3, in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

