NORTH PROVIDENCE – After spending nearly nine months planning and preparing for Rhode Island’s biggest and brightest Little League extravaganza, the North Providence Little League finally rolled out the red carpet on Friday, July 23, at Romano Field for the four Major Division (ages 11-12) district champions for the state tournament.
The nine-day event, which began with a pre-tournament cookout for the four teams, finally came to a fantastic finish last Saturday night with an exciting “winner-take-all” championship game that saw Cumberland hold off Portsmouth, 4-3, in front of a standing-room-only crowd.
While fans from across the state were treated to seven action-packed games – three of them decided by a run – NPLL president Sal Piccirillo and his large group of volunteers were quietly hard at work making sure that everyone, from the teams to the spectators, received a first-class experience.
“It’s been a huge success,” Piccirillo said last Saturday morning as he and Paul LaCava, who is the manager of the Councilman Amoriggi Major Division team, worked on the field in preparation for the title game. “We’ve received compliments from everybody. All four teams have told us everything’s been very well organized. Our snack bar is making profits through the roof – we’ve been taking about $1,000 a game – and the field has looked great.”
Every four years, each of the state’s four districts gets its chance to host the state tourney, and in five of the last six occasions that the District I hosted the event, Cranston Western served as its host. But last Nov. 9, Piccirillo was notified by District I commissioner John Pesaturo that for the first time since 1993, his league was going to serve as the host of the ages 11-12’s state tournament.
In the 1980s, Romano Field had hosted it on four occasions (1981, ’85, ’86, and ’89), and during the first 11 years of the state tournament (1957-67), the town was the host five times. In 2015, North Providence hosted the ages 9-10 state tournament and received high grades for its red-carpet treatment, and this year, NPLL stepped up its game as the tourney’s host.
And the town certainly did its part to spruce up the area surrounding the field.
“They painted the press box for us and did a good cleaning of the parking lot,” reported Piccirillo. “And they cleared everything out behind the fence in right field, and fans were able to sit (foul) pole to (foul) pole in the outfield. I’ve never seen fans do that here.”
As for the concession stand, it was in full operation for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The fryolator was up and running again, Piccirillo noted, and the biggest hit was the sausage and peppers that were made in his kitchen.
“That’s been a big draw,” admitted Piccirillo, “I’ve chopped up (the sausages) and my wife, Jomarie, has done the peppers. The kids are talking about it, the parents are talking about it, and I’ve had a bunch of parents tell me and three of my volunteers that this is the best smelling Little League field they’ve ever been at.”
The double-elimination tournament began the day after the teams’ cookout and saw Portsmouth nip Cumberland, 3-2, and North Kingstown/Wickford blank Johnston, 3-0, behind NK/Wickford pitcher Evan Rodger’s perfect game that saw him strike out 14 of the 18 batters he faced.
Portsmouth then found itself one win away from the championship after topping NK/Wickford in the winners’ bracket final, 7-6. But Cumberland, which had never come back to claim a state title after dropping its double-elimination opener, went to work in the losers’ bracket and defeated Johnston, 8-2, and NK/Wickford, 9-2.
Needing to defeat Portsmouth twice in order to win the championship, Cumberland cruised to an 8-0 victory last Friday to set up the following night’s “winner-take-all” showdown, and 24 hours later, its town’s first state title in five years and fifth since 2010.
As for Piccirillo’s laundry list of volunteers, it starts with NPLL vice president Joe Nickerson, who ran the grill for three nights and was described by the NPLL president as “a jack of all trades,” and board member Jimmy Coughlin, who was the only league member who had experience with 2015’s ages 9-10 tournament.
While Piccirillo had a lot of newcomers work the concession stand and grill, “the Pistacchio family, who were volunteers in my first few years as the (league’s) president, came back on the first Saturday and set the pace on how to run the snack bar and grill,” he said, and volunteering in that area were Lynda LaCava, Jennifer Sousa, Gena Burke, Jim Burke, Ronnie Paux, Corey Coughlin, Eric Puhacz, and Justin Conrad.
Helping with the crowd control, parking, popcorn and T-shirt tables, and prep work for the grill, concession stand, and other tasks were board members Steve Robidoux and Tim Volpi, John Conca, Josh St. Onge, Mike Vieira, Stephanie Ferry, Alyssa Nickerson, and Nate and Patrice Turnipseed.
Working the scorer’s table each game were board member Bill Graham, who was the official scorer, and LaCava, who was the official pitch counter. Dom Pontarelli was the announcer for the Monday and Wednesday games, and Piccirillo’s son, Max, ran the scoreboard for every game and chose and played all the music before, during, and after each game.
“Paul Foley was the announcer for the first Saturday games, and last Friday and Saturday,” added Piccirillo. “He also did double duty and sang the national anthem and ‘God Bless America.’”
LaCava “was also with me early in the morning for the games getting the field ready, and three hours before every game, he got the field ready and cleaned the complex,” said Piccirillo, who also received help from Nickerson, Graham, Volpi, and his son, Max.
“It’s been a smooth tourney,” added Piccirillo. “This is very big for the town, and I’m very proud of what everyone has done to make it an outstanding tourney. It’s been a great experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.