NORTH PROVIDENCE – After suffering a lopsided loss to defending district and state champion Cranston Western in its District I double-elimination tournament opener, the North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 8-10 all-star baseball team bravely came back to post back-to-back victories in the losers’ bracket.

Thanks to its 16-6 victory over Fox Point last Thursday and 8-7 win over Elmwood two nights later, the all-stars found themselves three wins away from capturing the district title.

