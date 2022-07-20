NORTH PROVIDENCE – After suffering a lopsided loss to defending district and state champion Cranston Western in its District I double-elimination tournament opener, the North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 8-10 all-star baseball team bravely came back to post back-to-back victories in the losers’ bracket.
Thanks to its 16-6 victory over Fox Point last Thursday and 8-7 win over Elmwood two nights later, the all-stars found themselves three wins away from capturing the district title.
On Tuesday night, North Providence was scheduled to battle Johnston in the losers’ bracket finals at Johnston Memorial Park. The winner of that game will then need to topple unbeaten Cranston Western twice in the championship round later this week in order to win the championship.
In last week’s victory over Fox Point, which was halted after four innings by the mercy rule, NP pounded out 15 hits, as Jace Conrad led the way with three his and three runs scored.
Giovanni Varan, who had three hits in NP’s loss to Cranston Western, and Noah Lugo added two hits each. Jackson Rahill drove in two runs, and Landon Graham, Joey Nickerson, and Rahill each scored twice.
The win over Elmwood was a thrilling one that saw NP hold off a furious rally by Elmwood, which cut its deficit to a run and put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Gavin St. Onge picked up the save by coming in to get the final out on a popout to Lugo at third base.
Lugo started the game on the mound and picked up the win by striking out nine batters in four innings of work and allowing just two runs on three hits and two walks.
Varan added two hits and two runs scored, Noah Goncalves drove in three runs, and Graham also scored twice.
