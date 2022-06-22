NORTH PROVIDENCE – Thirteen months ago, C.J. Almagno had his sights set on continuing his football career in college, most likely at a Division II or III program in this region.
But the North Providence High then-junior three-sport standout saw those plans dramatically change with one mighty swing of the bat during the NP baseball team’s Division II playoff opener against Rogers High at Cardines Field on June 13, 2021.
Facing one of the state’s best pitchers in Division II-B Cy Young Award winner Luc Lavigueur, Almagno broke a 2-2 tie by turning on a fastball from the junior ace and lining it into the netting above the fence in right field.
That blast certainly brought joy to the small gathering of NP fans who took the scenic drive to Newport, and it clearly impressed someone else in the audience who made the trip from Maine to see Lavigueur take the mound – University of Maine assistant coach Scott Heath.
The homer, as well as his defensive play at third base, prompted Heath to inquire NP head coach Paul Rizzo, who was on his way to the third-base coach’s box between innings, about Almagno and hand Rizzo his business card, “and I got a call either that night or the night after and received an offer,” recalled Almagno.
And last November, Almagno officially accepted Maine’s offer when, without the hoopla of a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony, he quietly filled out his paperwork to join the America East Conference school.
One of six newcomers to Maine’s program, Almagno “was a late add, a guy we happened to see when we went to check in on Lavigueur,” Maine head coach Nick Derba said on the Black Bears’ website. “He brings a lot of athleticism and some thunder in the bat. I’m looking forward to seeing him progress as an all-around baseball player over his career.”
A two-time First-Team All-Division pick, Almagno batted .462 (24-for-52) during last year’s shortened season and .508 (32-for-63) this past spring. He also socked four home runs during those two seasons, captured last year’s Division II-C’s Gold Glove Award, and struck out just six times in his 115 at-bats.
“Not only is he a hitting machine, but he’s also a great defensive third baseman,” said Rizzo. “He is a great team leader who leads by example with his work ethic, and he will be a perfect fit at the University of Maine.”
The second NPHS baseball player in the last three seasons to sign an NLI to a Division I program, joining 2020 graduate and Duke University sophomore reliever Nick Conte, Almagno’s baseball career began in the North Providence East Little League and continued in the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League, where he helped the 13 and 14-year-old all-star teams win state titles in 2017 and ‘18.
“I also played AAU for a couple of years,” added Almagno, “but since I was so busy with basketball and football, once I got to high school, I only focused on baseball during (the spring) season.”
During last year’s two-month spring football season, Almagno settled in as the Cougars’ quarterback and earned Division IV Second-Team honors, and while he was pleased with his first season under center, he ended up enjoying a better May and June with the baseball team.
“I was trying to send my film everywhere and look to get in somewhere (to play football),” he admitted. “But I was just having too much fun playing baseball and that’s what I wanted to do after that.”
In the lowly-seeded Cougars’ 3-2 upset victory over Division II-B co-champion Rogers and Lavigueur, who had already committed to Maine, “Nick Rioles was having a great game on the mound, and we had to back him up,” recalled Almagno. “I ended up getting hot and going yard, and the Maine coach saw me. He came around to check (Lavigueur) out, and I just happen to have a good game.”
“My dad always told me, ‘You never know who’s watching you,’” remarked Rizzo. “’You hustle to your spot and you hustle off the field, and you never throw a helmet or a bat, no matter how good or how bad things are going.’ And if you go out there and shine and have a great game, the interest could shift, and a perfect example of that is what happened to C.J.”
Before Almagno ventures 300 miles north to Orono to begin his college career, he’s playing this summer for the North Providence-based R&R Construction ballclub in the Sunset League at Cardines Field. In four games, Almagno is 3-for-9 with four walks, four runs scored, and two runs batted in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.