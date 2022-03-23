PROVIDENCE – North Providence’s Joey Coro, who is a senior left fielder on the Rhode Island College baseball team, was named the Little East Conference’s Player of the Week after kicking off this month with an outstanding six-game stretch that saw him bat .435 during the Anchormen’s trip to Florida for the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.
Batting fifth, Coro collected 10 hits, two of them home runs, in helping the Anchormen return home with a 3-3 mark. He also scored five runs, stole two bases, and drove in nine runs. Coro also had an .739 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage.
In 10 games with the Anchormen, who entered Tuesday’s action with a 6-3-1 record, Coro is batting a team-high .421 with 16 hits, 15 runs scored, three home runs, 16 runs batted in, and six stolen bases in as many attempts. He has a .711 slugging percentage and a .522 on-base percentage.
