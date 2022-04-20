PROVIDENCE — North Providence’s Joey Coro, who is a senior outfielder on the Rhode Island College baseball team, was selected the Little East Conference’s Player of the Week for the second time this season on April 11, thanks to an outstanding three-win week for the Anchormen that saw him collect seven hits in 11 at-bats.
Coro kicked off his week by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the Anchormen’s 14-1 win over Amherst College on April 4.
Five days later, he had a doubleheader to remember, as he went 5-or-7 with six runs scored, five hits, a double, three home runs, and eight runs batted in to lead RIC to 18-1 and 11-1 victories at home over Castleton State College.
In 26 games, Coro is batting a team-high .440 (44-for-100) with 38 runs scored, seven doubles, 16 stolen bases, and a team-leading seven home runs and 39 RBIs.
He also leads the Anchormen, who have an 19-6-1 overall record, a 7-1 mark in the Little East, and winners of their last eight games, with a .720 slugging percentage and a .533 on-base percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.