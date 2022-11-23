NORTH PROVIDENCE – Victoria D’Errico had last Saturday circled on her calendar for the past few weeks.
After spending the past 2 1/2 years of her amateur boxing career fighting across state lines in Massachusetts, D’Errico was going to finally fight again in her home state – and mere minutes away from her North Providence residence at the Bally’s Twin River Event Center.
She was scheduled to fight for a 125-pound championship in the Elite Female Novice Division on the second-to-last fight on that afternoon’s 20-bout amateur card. But to the dismay of D’Errico, as well as her family members and friends who purchased tickets to the event, that bout was abruptly canceled.
However, D’Errico and her fans won’t have to wait long for her next fight – or leave the state.
On Friday, Dec. 9, D’Errico will lace up her gloves and step in the ring for Barstool Sports’ Rough ‘N’ Rowdy 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, and this will be her first time in three years that she’s fought on the popular boxing show.
When Rough ‘N’ Rowdy made its R.I. debut on Nov. 20, 2019 with its 10th show, the “Feast in the Northeast” at the Rhode Island Convention Center, D’Errico took on Leanna Cruz of Allendale, Pa. in the main event for the New England women’s championship and captured the title with a split decision victory.
Since then, she’s won two more amateur titles, the Southern New England Golden Gloves’ Sub-Novice Division’s 132-pound championship in 2020 and the Novice Division’s 125-pound title this past February at the historic Police Athletic League Hall in Fall River, Mass.
And while the 2018 graduate of North Providence High is unsure who she will oppose – or if her fight is again for a championship – D’Errico and her supporters are clearly excited to have another chance to see her locally, and in the state’s biggest indoor venue.
“This is going to be a big moment,” she added. “Everyone’s excited for this (fight), especially since it’s Barstool Sports, and who gets an opportunity to fight at the (old) Dunkin’ Donuts Center at the amateur level?”
As many as 20 fights are expected to take place, and among the fighters on it are Rough ‘N’ Rowdy’s undefeated heavyweight champion, Bobby “Lights Out” Laing of Braintree, Mass., and another R.I. fighter, 4-foot-2 Casey “Smidge the Doorman” O’Conner.
Also in the event is New York native Da’mani Burns, who wrestled for Johnson & Wales University in the late 2010s “and is trying to transition into MMA,” added the 22-year-old D’Errico.
Burns trains at Team Rockstar Sports in Warwick, which also serves as D’Errico’s home gym. The founder and head coach of the gym is Luis “Rockstar” Felix, who was a successful mixed martial arts lightweight from 2007-17, and along with veteran coach Victor Fagnant, are currently working with D’Errico.
Yes, a lot has changed for D’Errico since she won her second Golden Gloves title, and that includes her primary training grounds. Fourteen months ago, she began training at TMX Boxing in Quincy, Mass., doing so under the watch of Sarah McDonough and her father, Marty McDonough.
But after she graduated from Providence College this past spring with a bachelor’s degree in business, she decided not to step into “a 9-to-5” career right away, but get certified in personal training and nutrition and eventually work as a trainer and with after-school programs at Team Rockstar.
Working at Team Rockstar “allows me to have that flexibility to really train for boxing,” admitted D’Errico. “And I’m young, so this lets me do the things that I want to do.”
As for TMX Boxing, she still takes the hour drive on the weekends to train there, “and there’s no hard feelings between anyone” on her decision to train exclusively at Team Rockstar, especially since she’s working there and the drive is a whole lot closer.
Felix was expected to work D’Errico’s corner last weekend, but he will be there next month, “and Luis is going to have a bunch of our people working both corners, so Team RockStar is going to be part of the whole event,” D’Errico added.
D’Errico said that the show has changed promoters since the 2019 event, but everything else is basically the same, especially when it comes to the action.
Fighters will again square off for three one-minute rounds, “so you have to throw punches,” D’Errico added. “It’s more like a brawl, but I feel like you can still apply that boxing.”
