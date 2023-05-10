CUMBERLAND – North Providence High senior Elaina Furtado-Rahill captured the Northern Division title in the girls’ javelin at Sunday afternoon’s divisional championship meet at Cumberland High’s Tucker Field, as her winning throw of 95 feet topped the runner-up finisher, Ponaganset freshman Alyssa Lupo, by two inches.

Furtado-Rahill, who earned Second-Team All-State honors in that event last season, was also joined on the awards podium by sophomore Olivia Grace Gemma, who finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.35 seconds, and senior Eva St-Germain, who took fourth place in the girls’ discus with a throw of 86 feet, seven inches. Gemma also placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.58 seconds.

