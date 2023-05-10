CUMBERLAND – North Providence High senior Elaina Furtado-Rahill captured the Northern Division title in the girls’ javelin at Sunday afternoon’s divisional championship meet at Cumberland High’s Tucker Field, as her winning throw of 95 feet topped the runner-up finisher, Ponaganset freshman Alyssa Lupo, by two inches.
Furtado-Rahill, who earned Second-Team All-State honors in that event last season, was also joined on the awards podium by sophomore Olivia Grace Gemma, who finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.35 seconds, and senior Eva St-Germain, who took fourth place in the girls’ discus with a throw of 86 feet, seven inches. Gemma also placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.58 seconds.
In the relay events, the Cougars received a third place from their 4x400 team of senior Carly Acciaioli, juniors Sophie Intrieri, sophomore Rohey Joof, and Gemma, which posted a time of 4:35.11. The 4x100 squad of sophomore Sasha Perreault, freshmen Ella Intrieri and Isabella Barletta, and Joof also placed fifth in 56.28 seconds.
On the boys’ side, the Cougars were led by senior Vince Harris, who not only finished third in the 100-meter dash in 11.5 seconds and fifth in the 200 meters in 23.97 seconds, but also helped the 4x100 relay squad of seniors Frederick Adewumi and Wahabu Kamara and sophomore Albert Pires place fourth in 46.34 seconds.
Junior Colin Roderick also took fifth place in the 110-meter (17 seconds) and 300-meter (44.98) hurdles, and adding sixth places were senior Conner Malone in the 100-meter hurdles (17.13 seconds), Adewumi in the 200 (24.26), and the 4x400 relay team of George Gborkorquelie, Jyovane Cruz, Mitchell Duhamel, and Roderick (3:52.06).
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams, which finished their dual-meet seasons with 6-5 records, will be in action at the class championships on Sunday, May 21, at Coventry High. The state meet is on Saturday, June 3.
