PROVIDENCE – Elaina Furtado-Rahill accomplished something significant last Saturday night that hadn’t been done by an athlete in the North Providence High girls’ track and field program since its 2006 inaugural season.
The junior thrower earned Second-Team All-State honors at the RIIL Outdoor Championships at Brown Stadium by taking second place in the javelin with a throw of 114 feet, nine inches that not only broke the school record by six inches, but also ended the Cougars’ 16-year absence from the awards podium.
The only other athlete to place in the top six in their event was former distance running standout Stephanie Lombardi, who finished second in the 3,000 meters at the 2006 state meet, but Furtado-Rahill etched her name alongside Lombardi’s in the program’s history books with her excellent performance.
Last year, Furtado-Rahill was the left fielder on the high school’s softball team, but decided this spring that she “wanted to do something new,” she said after receiving her runner-up medal. The switch to track and field turned out to be a wise one for Furtado-Rahill, who enjoyed an excellent rookie season that led her to last weekend’s state meet, as well as a spot in Saturday’s New England championship meet at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn.
“I didn’t think I was going to place second,” she admitted. “I was thinking more like fourth or fifth, but I’m happy with (second). It’s very nice.”
Cranston East senior Bethanie Jean-Philippe won the event with a throw of 117 feet, 10 inches, and seven inches behind Furtado-Rahill in third place was Barrington sophomore Maddie Gill. Only one other thrower was able to clear 110 feet, North Kingstown junior Carolyn Lafferty (111-10).
The Cougars, who sent nine athletes to the meet, also saw junior Eva St-Germain take eighth place in the girls’ discus with a throw of 99 feet, two inches, and the boys’ 4x100 relay team of senior Jevon Melendez, juniors Wahabu Kamara and Vince Harris, and sophomore Amarion Taylor also placed 12th in 46.63 seconds.
Also placing in the top 15 in their events was junior Jonelle English in the girls’ shot put (13th place, 28-9 3/4) and freshman Rohey Joof in the girls’ 100-meter dash (15th, 12.94 seconds).
Prior to last Saturday’s state meet, several members of the boys’ and girls’ teams took part in multiple invitational meets on Saturday, May 28.
The girls’ team, which took part at the Mount Pleasant Invitational at Conley Stadium, saw Joof finish fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.96 seconds and Furtado-Rahill place seventh in the javelin with a throw of 100 feet, seven inches.
Also placing among the top 12 in their events were the 4x400 relay team of junior Emma Borkman, sophomore Sophie Intrieri, freshman Olivia Grace Gemma, and Joof, which finished 10th in a time of 4:35.21, and English (shot put, 29-8 1/2) and St-Germain (discus, 93-10), who both placed 12th.
The boys’ team, which headed to Warwick to participate in the Bishop Hendricken Invitational, saw two relay teams finish 10th – the 4x100 squad of Kamara, Melendez, Harris, and Taylor in 47.35 seconds, and the 4x400 quartet of senior Josh Sousa, junior Mitchell Duhamel, sophomore Colin Roderick, and Melendez in 3:52.16.
