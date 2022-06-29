NORTH PROVIDENCE – After spending the last four years touring the country and competing in big meets such as the USA Youth Weightlifting National Championships, Ava Giorgi sported the Team USA colors and tested her mettle against some of the world’s top athletes in her age group and the 55-kilogram division at the IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) Youth World Championships in León, Mexico.
The North Providence native and La Salle Academy sophomore-to-be, who was one of 16 members from USA Weightlifting at the week-long competition, put forth her best effort on Monday, June 13, and took 13th place out of 16 athletes during “an amazing experience” she enjoyed south of the border.
The division’s fifth youngest competitor, Giorgi, who will turn 16 on Aug. 31, got off to a rough start in the Snatch category and missed her first two attempts at 67 kilograms (147 pounds, 11 ounces), but she was able to make good on her third and last attempt.
But in the Clean & Jerk category, Giorgi was good for 80, 83, and finally 87 kilograms (191 pounds, 13 ounces) for a four-kilogram personal-best mark, and her final total of 154 kilograms was also a two-kilogram PR and just five kilograms shy of a top-10 finish.
“Going into the competition, I knew that as long as I made my best lifts or better, I had a high chance of placing within the top 10,” she noted. “After the competition, I was happy knowing that I put all my effort into the meet, but more frustrated knowing that I could’ve done better. I knew I was capable of hitting higher numbers in the snatch – 67 is a routine lift in training for me – so missing it twice was super frustrating.”
While her performance wasn’t what she hoped to produce, spending time with her 15 teammates during the week “was by far one of the best experiences,” she remarked. “I was so lucky to be able to meet such an amazing group of people. We had all put in so much dedication and effort over the years to lead us to the Worlds. This also meant that we felt the same nerves and mental challenges as each other, which was super comforting to know.”
“Over the course of the week, my teammates and I were able to meet lots of new people and bond over a sport that we all love,” Giorgi continued. “Communicating was hard for sure, but that didn’t stop us from hanging out and playing games with each other.”
Among the highlights of the week for Giorgi was the coaching she received from Pyrros Dimas, who is the coach of the U.S. Olympic weightlifting team, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and one of the most decorated weightlifters of all time.
“It was awesome having Pyrros by my side while I was competing,” noted Giorgi, who was also mentored at the tournament by her longtime coach, Jarred Smith. “Knowing that (Dimas) is the most decorated Olympic weightlifter of all time was so cool to think about. I was so fortunate to have him as a coach.”
While Giorgi and Smith made the trip to Mexico, Giorgi’s parents, Julie and Jim, were unable to join them “because she would be with the U.S. delegation the entire time,” added Julie. “It was hard letting her go, but she came home more independent with the most wordy experience.”
“She didn’t have her best meet for her international debut, but she left super hungry,” Julie continued. “She loved the experience of meeting competitors from other countries. They traded clothing items and played games, all communicating via iTranslate. She loved her teammates from Team USA, and she shared so many stories when she returned home.”
The Giorgi family will accompany Ava to her next event, the USA Youth National Championships, which began this week and will continue until next Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.
She will also head to the USA Weightlifting training camp, which will take place from Aug. 3-10 at the Rogue Steelwood training facility in Columbus, Ohio, and she will rejoin Team USA in November for the Youth Pan American Championships.
