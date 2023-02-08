NORTH PROVIDENCE – When North Providence High senior Yassin Joof visited the University of Bridgeport last summer and participated in a soccer camp on the campus, she knew that she had found her home for the next four years.
“I got an offer in October and I quickly accepted it,” she said.
On Wednesday morning in her high school’s library, Joof was celebrated, along with three players on the baseball team, for signing their National Letter of Intents to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.
Joof, who capped her high school career by earning a spot among the Division II’s All-State selections, shared the spotlight with catcher Mike Ficocelli, who was a Division II-A First-Team selection last spring and will attend Mitchell College in New London, Conn.; first baseman Ryan Pallotta, who is off to Anna Maria College in Paxton Mass.; and middle infielder Jatin Patel, who will go to New Jersey City University.
“I think it’s important to celebrate everybody,” athletic director Anthony Ficocelli said about the four student-athletes they were recognizing. “It is an accomplishment on their behalf keeping their grades up, being able to perform at a high level, and going onto the next level of collegiate athletics.”
“Only seven percent of high school athletes move on to play any level of college athletics, so it’s a testament to these four that they were able to do that,” he added.
While the three baseball players will be heading to Division III programs, Joof will be joining one of the region’s top Division II teams in the Purple Knights, who captured the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference title and reached the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament’s East Regionals last season.
Joof, who has consistently made the honor roll in high school, has had a unique high school experience: Kabba Joof, her father, is the high school’s girls’ varsity soccer coach, and Kabba got a chance to speak about his daughter last Wednesday.
“It’s very difficult for me to say something, because you know, that’s my daughter,” he said. “Yassin is a very dedicated soccer player. She has been selected All-State all four years playing soccer at North Providence High School.”
Yassin will also be Kabba’s second daughter to go onto college and play soccer: Agi Joof graduated from NPHS in 2019 and spent the last four seasons at Rhode Island College.
Soccer has been a big part of the Joof family, and Kabba talked about how he has coached Yassin since she was a child.
“I’ve had the opportunity of coaching her basically when she was four years old in the basement,” Kabba added. “There was a lot of crying, but at the same time, a lot of hard work, so this is the result.”
Yassin admitted it was tough to be constantly coached by her father, as he pushed her harder than the other kids, but on the other hand, “it was a nice learning experience,” she added. “And he knows what he’s talking about, so it’s nice to know that, and it’s nice to know somebody supports me on the field.”
While getting pushed to be better on the field by both father and teammates, Yassin also kept her grades up, and when it was time to look at colleges, she decided to wanted to pursue nursing. She said right now she wants to be a surgical nurse and be part of an operating room.
As for her decision to attend Bridgeport?
“I love the culture of the school, and I especially love the diversity,” said Yassin, who also visited RIC and Felician College, a D-II school in Rutherford, N.J. “I met the coaches and they are wonderful, and the team is just so great. I think I can flourish, especially as I want to go into nursing and they have a great nursing program.”
One of the best defensive players in D-II the past few seasons, Joof said she is normally a center defender, but added, “I can play anywhere (Bridgeport) puts me.” She also plays for the Bayside FC soccer club, and in the spring, she is a sprinter and hurdler for the high school’s girls’ outdoor track and field team.
