NORTH PROVIDENCE – Representing Region 1, which contains the New England states, New York, and New Jersey, North Providence resident Ciana Nonhphala recently captured the 95-pound championship in the girls’ ages 13-14 division at the National Silver Gloves in Independence, Mo.
Nonhphala, who is an 8th-grade honor roll student at Birchwood Middle School, earned her spot at the nationals by capturing the New England and Region 1 Silver Gloves championships, and at the national tournament, she won her title by defeating her two opponents by unanimous decision.
Nonhphala trains at Fight Factory in West Warwick, under the tutelage of coaches Brian Pennacchia and Chana Chhoeun. Besides boxing, she loves football and basketball, and her favorite boxer is undefeated lightweight and WBA world champion Gervonta Davis.
Nonhphala has been boxing since she was nine years old, but started competing in tournaments two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports that March. In her first fight, at the Region 1 Silver Gloves tournament during the first weekend of 2020 in Utica, N.Y., she defeated an experienced boxer with 10 fights under her belt.
Last July, she competed in the Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas, and three months ago, she participated in the USA Boxing National Championship in Shreveport, La., where she was ranked third in the country in her weight division.
As for her future plans in the ring, Nonhphala is hoping to qualify next year for the Junior USA boxing team, and after high school, her goal is to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
