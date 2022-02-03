CUMBERLAND — Vegas, baby!
That’s where the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island’s U12 and U14 Northern R.I. Ballhawks and their families are spending this weekend, and the two flag football teams are visiting Las Vegas on a “business” trip that they hope brings them a lot of pleasure.
After capturing their respective divisional titles at the NFL Flag Football New England Patriots Regional Tournament last Nov. 13 at the Forekicks Sports Complex in Taunton, Mass., both teams are in the desert to represent the Patriots at the NFL Flag National Championships that will be held in conjunction with Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl.
Most of the players and families started flying to “Sin City” as early as Tuesday morning and booked hotel rooms at MGM Grand on the Strip. They will stay in Nevada until late Sunday night, but during their five or six days in town, they have a hefty schedule of fun-filled activities.
“The two teams will check in on Thursday for NFL Flag Fest, where they will receive their uniforms,” Boys & Girls Club athletic director Brian Andrade said last Friday. “(The NFL Flag Fest) is also a festival for the kids with activities, tournament, sponsors and NFL players. They will also attend the East vs. West Shrine Bowl that night and the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon.”
Both the Shrine Bowl and Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium, which is the two-year-old home of the Las Vegas Raiders and already tabbed one of the premier arenas in the country.
“The kids have been absolutely excited for this trip,” added Andrade. “All the boys are looking forward to playing at the national level of flag football, as well as meeting NFL players and going to Allegiant Stadium.”
As for the “business” part of the trip? That comes tomorrow at Heritage Park in Henderson, Nev., which is a 20-minute drive south of Las Vegas, as both teams will take the field for three pool-play games that will consist of two 12-minute halves.
The U12 team will kick off the day with its games, which will all be played within a span of 2½ hours. At noon, the Ballhawks will play the Atlanta Falcons’ regional champion, the Andrew Young Westside Falcons, and immediately after that game, they will take on the New York Jets’ regional champion, Westside-ECPL. After a 35-minute break, they will face Team Mexico.
The U14 squad, meanwhile, won’t begin its games until 5:05 p.m. First, they will play the Jets’ regional champion, Weequahick Park, and right after that game, they will take on the Tennessee Titans’ regional champ, Memphis Shelby PAL. Awaiting the Ballhawks in the night’s final contest at 7:25 p.m. is the Philadelphia Eagles’ regional champion, the Arlington (Va.) Park and Rec Thunder.
The teams with the best records will advance to Saturday’s bracket games, which will begin at noon. The semifinals will start at 2:55 p.m.; the U14 championship game is at 7:05 p.m., and the U12 title game starts 45 minutes later.
The competition promises to be tough, but the Ballhawks will certainly be ready for whatever comes their way. Since both teams’ success at the regional tournament, they have continued to keep their foot on the accelerator and train hard at the Boys & Girls Club.
“We have hosted practices in our gymnasium, as well as outside on the club’s baseball field during school vacation and on weekends,” reported Andrade. “Ten of the 17 players are also participating on our 2022 teams, which have been practicing weekly and playing on Saturdays at the Wide World of Indoor Sports.”
The U14 team punched its tickets to the nationals by cruising to a 4-0 record at the regionals and defeating (in order) the Dracut Middies, 35-6; South Coast Raiders, 28-0; and Wareham Tigers, 28-0, in pool play and the Middies again in the finals, 26-6.
Andrade is also the head coach of the U14 team, which roster consists of Timothy Caggiano, Marcus Gomes, Ayden Hernandez, Caden Hogan, Ayden Kaiser, Andrew Nocera, Matthew Sanzi, Evan Spencer, and Benjamin Thibodeau. Michael Nocera is the assistant coach.
As for the U12 team, the Ballhawks needed to win six games in order to reach the nationals, and that included their four straight wins in pool play, which included (in order) 28-0 victories over Nantucket and the South Coast Raiders, a 21-6 win over the Mariners, and a 30-19 triumph over the South Coast Cardinals.
In the semifinals, the Ballhawks held off the Wilton Warriors, 28-20, and in the finals, they won another close game, defeating Westport, 20-12.
The players on the U12 team are Marcus Avelar, John Caggiano, Brady DiRobbio, Julian Gutierrez, Parker Howley, Daniel Mei, Brady Smith, and Gavin Toth. The head coach is Jeff Howley and the assistant coach is Matt Smith.
