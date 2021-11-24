NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Little League is currently accepting online registrations for the 2022 spring season for baseball and softball players ages 5-14.
The league is dedicated to teaching children the basic rules, skills, and sportsmanship of baseball and softball that are appropriate to their ages and skill levels.
The NSLL will again offer its T-Ball and instructional pitch league for baseball and softball players ages 5-7. This program is for beginners who are looking to gain experience and build skills in a fun environment.
The players who are ages 8-14 will play in divisions ranging from the U8/Minors to the Juniors.
Visit www.northsmithfieldll.com for more information, to register a player, or if you are a parent who is interested in coaching at any level or helping the league in another way.
Any players who sign up before Dec. 15 will only have to pay $60 for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.