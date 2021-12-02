NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Youth Soccer Association will hold its Annual General Meeting of the Corporation on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The business of the meeting will be to receive reports from the board of directors and various committees, elect members of the board of directors and/or officers as may be required, and discuss other business that may come before the board.
All interested parties are invited to attend. The Zoom meeting link will be posted to the NSYSA’s Facebook page.
