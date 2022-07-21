WARWICK – Five of the greatest girls' basketball players to come out of northern Rhode Island are among the distinguished athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators who will be inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League's High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
Ticket information will be made available in the coming weeks.
Among the local inductees is Bethany O’Dell-Peloquin, who starred in basketball and field hockey at Lincoln High in the mid-2000s and earned First-Team All-State honors twice in both sports.
While she led the Lions’ field hockey team to two state championship appearances, O’Dell-Peloquin was best known for her exploits on the hardwood. A two-time tournament MVP and the 2006 Gatorade R.I. Basketball Player of the Year, she finished as Lincoln’s all-time leading scorer (2,431 points) and led the Lions to back-to-back Division II championships in 2005 and '06.
O’Dell-Peloquin then continued her career at Holy Cross and ended up scoring 1,449 career points and earning multiple All-Patriot League honors.
Two of the best players in the history of the Central Falls High girls’ basketball program, Claudia DeFaria and Kathleen Kelley, are also among the members of the Class of 2022.
DeFaria, who is already a member of the Central Falls, CCRI, Rhode Island College, New England Basketball, and Little East Conference Halls of Fame, left an indelible mark on every program she played for. A 1990 graduate of C.F., DeFaria is the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder with 1,350 points and more than 1,000 rebounds.
The All-State standout went on to star at CCRI (916 points and 214 assists) from 1990-92 and RIC (1,048 points) from 1993-95. DeFaria also had successful stints coaching at Cranston West, CCRI, and now at RIC, where she is an assistant coach when she is not working for Adoption Rhode Island.
When C.F. added interscholastic athletics for girls in 1975 during Kelley’s junior year, she jumped at the chance to play and became an All-State, All-League, and All-Blackstone Valley selection in both cross country and basketball.
Kelley received a basketball scholarship to the University of Bridgeport, and after playing one season there, she transferred to RIC and enjoyed a Hall of Fame career that saw her score 764 points in three seasons and earn a Division III All-American nomination.
Another standout from the '70s, Margaret “Bootie” Conaty, was also a pioneer at Smithfield High who jumped on the chance to play interscholastic athletics and competed in field hockey, cross country, basketball, and outdoor track and field for the Sentinels.
Smithfield High's Most Outstanding Female Athlete in 1972, she led the girls' basketball and outdoor track and field teams to their first state championship as a senior. Upon graduating from the University of Rhode Island, where she played field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse, Conaty embarked on a successful 41-year career in high school athletic administration in Massachusetts, while also serving on many boards and committees for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and National Federation of State High School Associations.
Rounding out the local inductees is Kelli Fay-Wolfe, who starred in basketball and track and field at Cumberland High and was named the 1987 Words Unlimited R.I. Schoolgirl Athlete of the Year, Fay-Wolfe was a two-time All-Stater, as well as the 1987 Converse All-American and Naismith R.I. Player of the Year, as she finished her high school career with 1,073 points and helped lead the Clippers to the state finals during her final three seasons.
Her senior year also saw Fay-Wolfe became the first girl to win four state individual titles and lead the Clippers to their first state championship, and she went on to have a successful track career at the University of Pennsylvania. A high school and college mathematics teacher, Fay-Wolfe has coached high school girls' basketball and track and field and is a track and field official.
U.S. Olympian and former North Kingstown High swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, who won a silver (400-meter medley) and a bronze (200-meter backstroke) medal at the 2012 Summer Games in London, and Providence College head basketball coach and former Central High forward Ed Cooley highlight this year's 12-member class.
Also among the inductees are former RIIL Executive Director Thomas Mezzanotte, longtime Chariho cross country and track and field coach William Haberek, and former Barrington High tennis star Jameson “Jamie” Gresh, Bristol High three-sport standout Manny DaSilva, and Cranston East two-time All-State golfer and hockey player Frank Caparco.
