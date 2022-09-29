CUMBERLAND – The B. Glad Memorial 5K Run and Walk, which benefits Cumberland’s Happy Basket Program, is returning to the region’s road race schedule next month for its 8th annual race, but as a virtual event due to scheduling conflicts.
Entrants will run or walk 3.1 miles on their favorite course anytime during October and email dgladb@gmail.com with their times. Medals will be awarded for the top finishing times in age categories, and race day shirts are included in registration and will be delivered or mailed based on a participant’s location.
This event honors the memory of Bill Glad, a lifelong Cumberland resident who died unexpectedly in 2014 and gave his time and energy to many local causes.
All the proceeds from the event will go directly to the town’s Happy Basket Program, which provides more than 700 food baskets during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, as well as toys at Christmas to families in need. To date, the race has raised over $25,000 for the program, which has provided over 16,000 food baskets to families in need since the program began in 1992.
The organizers of the event, Dave, Olivia, and Adam Barboza, are soliciting sponsors, as well as donations of cash or items for a raffle. All donors will be recognized on the event’s t-shirt, and donations can be mailed to B. Glad Happy Basket 5K, 11 Tower Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I., 02864.
To sign up for the event or receive more information, visit the “B. Glad Memorial 5K Run and Walk” Facebook page. To become a sponsor or make a donation, contact Dave at dgladb@verizon.net or 401-516-5808.
