CUMBERLAND – The B. Glad Memorial 5K Run and Walk, which benefits Cumberland’s Happy Basket Program, is returning to the region’s road race schedule next month for its 8th annual race, but as a virtual event due to scheduling conflicts.

Entrants will run or walk 3.1 miles on their favorite course anytime during October and email dgladb@gmail.com with their times. Medals will be awarded for the top finishing times in age categories, and race day shirts are included in registration and will be delivered or mailed based on a participant’s location.

