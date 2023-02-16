NORTH SMITHFIELD – It would have been easy to give up hope on the North Smithfield High girls’ basketball team a third of the way through its Division III season.
The Northmen, who had no returning starters back from last winter’s team that reached the D-III finals, as well as just one senior on their roster, stumbled out of the gates and took a 1-5 record into the second week of January.
But the Northmen turned around their fortunes by winning their next three games, as well as seven of their next 11, and on Monday night in their regular-season finale against Exeter/West Greenwich, they were looking to wrap up their schedule with a .500 record.
Unfortunately for the Northmen, they experienced their worst offensive half of the season in the final 16 minutes and paid for it. Owners of a 22-10 lead with 2 1/2 minutes to play in the first half, North Smithfield scored just seven points in the second half and watched the playoff-bound Scarlet Knights bus home with a come-from-behind 39-29 victory.
The loss dropped the Northmen’s record to 8-10, but allowed them to return to the D-III playoffs for the fifth straight season. They will be the eighth seed in the quarterfinals and are expected to play Pilgrim earlier next week.
The Patriots shared the regular-season title with Narragansett and Toll Gate, and while they went 13-5, Pilgrim will earn the top seed because of its tiebreakers over the Mariners and the Titans. Rounding out the top seven seeds are the Scarlet Knights and Middletown, which went 11-7, and Lincoln and North Providence, which went 9-9.
“We’re good,” said first-year N.S. head coach Gary Harnois. “I told the girls (after Monday’s loss) that we’re going to the playoffs and there’s always a chance, especially in Division III this year. A lot of scores have been close, and I think everything in this division has a chance to move on, regardless of their seeds.”
“Whoever we play, I’m sure it will be a hostile playoff environment, but the girls are skilled enough to do it,” he continued. “Like I said, it’s a competitive division, so I think we could scare some people. We’ll just see how the chips fall.”
The Northmen punched their tickets to the postseason last Tuesday, Feb. 7, by defeating neighboring Burrillville on their home court, 44-29, as two of their youngest players led the way offensively. Sophomore guard Raeghan Reilly sank four three-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points, and her classmate, forward Jahzayla Ladouceur, added nine.
Two nights later, North Smithfield rolled to a 46-23 victory over winless Central at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as sophomore forward Mya Silveira scored 10 points, junior guard Ava O’Neill and Reilly each added eight, and junior guard Olivia Labonte tossed in six.
That win also saw N.S. hold a team to fewer than 40 points for the 12th time in 17 games, and since its three-game win streak last month, no opponent had been able to score more than 40 points against them.
“It always started from day one with defense, and it seemed like the girls started believing in what we were talking about,” Harnois said when asked about his team’s dramatic turnaround. “We were preaching defense, and I believe, if you look at the way the standings fell, we were probably number two in the least amount of points scored against.”
While the Northmen shined defensively in their game on Monday night against the Scarlet Knights, they went ice cold offensively after taking an 11-5 lead after a quarter of play and their 22-10 command with time winding down in the first half.
The Scarlet Knights, who buried seven three-pointers in the game and received almost all their scoring from junior guards Ella Johnson (18 points) and Emma Mears (17), cut the Northmen’s lead to 22-15 at halftime and scored the first six points of the third quarter.
The Northmen answered back with a layup from junior guard Bryson Murray and a three-pointer from Reilly to boost their lead to 27-21 with 4:16 to play in the quarter. But the hosts went exactly 10 minutes without scoring a point, and by the time senior center Samantha Ledger put N.S. back on the board by putting back an offensive rebound, 2:16 was left in the game and the visitors held a 34-29 lead that increased over the next 95 seconds.
“I think it was all about momentum,” added Harnois, who received 10 points from Reilly, seven points and 12 rebounds from Ledger, and six points and 10 boards from Silveira. “We had it for most of the first half, but toward the end of that half, we lost it, and we couldn’t ignite it again in the second half. We couldn’t run all the play sets that we wanted to run, and the girls found themselves kind of panicking out there, which was really not like them.”
Before the game, the Northmen and their fans paid tribute to Ledger as part of their traditional ‘Senior Night’ festivities, “and I think the added pressure of Senior Night and trying to do well for Samantha was probably on everyone’s minds,” added Harnois. “Sam has been huge for us, and she gets a multitude of rebounds every game. She had a goal at the beginning of the season to get 10 rebounds each game, and I’m pretty sure she averaged 12 a game.”
