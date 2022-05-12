CUMBERLAND – It would have been very easy to write off the Cumberland High softball team 2½ weeks ago after the Clippers stumbled and bumbled out of the gates and began its Division I season with just one win in their first eight games.
But after dropping a 9-1 decision to Pilgrim on April 25 that sunk Cumberland deeper into the basement of the Division I-North standings, the Clippers came back in a big way two afternoons later to rout South Kingstown, 14-2.
And they didn’t stop there.
On Monday afternoon at a sunny, yet windy Tucker Field, the Clippers climbed to the .500 mark by picking up their sixth straight victory, a 9-2 triumph over the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team. At 7-7, the Clippers found themselves in a three-way duel for first place with also-.500 Cranston West (6-6) and first-place Smithfield (7-5), which was scheduled to host Cumberland on Tuesday night.
How did the Clippers’ turnaround take shape? Excellent pitching and defense surely helped them, and so did a potent offense that averaged 9.7 runs during the win streak.
But off the field, the Clippers, who graduated nine seniors from last spring’s team that was one of the final four teams standing in the state playoffs, needed to find the right chemistry with their six returnees with a cast of newcomers.
“We had such a big turnover from last year that it just took them a little while to start believing in themselves,” said veteran head coach Marty Crowley. “We had to find the right combinations here and there.”
For a young team with just four seniors, a 1-7 start to a season could be devastating, “but I think our coach made us never give up,” said sophomore center fielder Allie Casavant. “(Crowley) was always pushing us in practices; we were always on top of things, and we never gave up on each other. And we had a lot of team-bonding moments, where we went bowling and had a team pasta party, so we really got to know each other and grow with each other.”
The Clippers’ six-game win streak has been a wild ride for everyone, from the players and coaches to their fans, and that includes a home-and-away sweep of their regular-season series with Cranston West that saw Cumberland win the opener on April 29 at Tucker Field, 9-8, and the rematch last Saturday night at Cranston’s Brayton Avenue softball complex, 4-2.
And while the last 2½ weeks have provided plenty of highlights for Cumberland, none stands out more than what Casavant did in the first victory over the Falcons.
With the Clippers playing in the spacious confines of Tucker Field, which is best suited for a men’s slowpitch softball league, Casavant did something that may have never been done in a high school game there – and certainly not in Crowley’s two decades with the program – smack a home run over the fence in center field.
Casavant, who bats leadoff, recalled that she was 0-for-2 at the time when she saw a pitch down the middle that was about to break toward the outer part of the plate.
“And I think I was so far up in the box that I just hit it before it broke,” she noted. Once she made contact, “it felt like a good hit, and I just started running, and when I was rounding first and was halfway to second, I saw the center fielder stop running. In my mind, I was saying, ‘Why did she stop running?’”
She soon found out why once she heard her mom, who was watching the game from the outfield, screaming, “’That’s out!’ and then I just stopped running,” Casavant added. “I just stood there and my mouth was wide open because it didn’t feel real. I don’t look like someone who could hit it out, so I surprised myself and I definitely surprised my mom, because I hit it right to her. I don’t think I’ll ever feel that way again.”
That home run sparked the Clippers to a come-from-behind victory, as they scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the score and walked off with the win in the eighth, as sophomore C.C. Lanzi (two triples, single, three runs batted in) and senior Emily Lanoue (three hits, two RBIs) also fueled the comeback.
“All those years and all those great players we had not only here, but on opposing teams,” Crowley said, as he brought up a laundry list of All-State players over the years who put up big numbers on his home field. “There were a lot of kids who could hit for power, but Allie hit it right and it just went.”
“And our season has kind of turned around since then,” added
Crowley. “That was a big win over Cranston West, and since then, we’ve been on a roll, and that (home run) really kind of ignited us.”
Speaking of home runs, the Clippers have clocked eight during their win streak, and in the win over S.K., Casavant legged out two inside-the-park homers and drove in five runs.
Junior first baseman Reilly Austin, whose two-run homer helped propel the Clippers to their victory over the Falcons last Saturday night, belted her seventh home run of the season in Monday’s win over Burrillville/N.S. with a two-run inside-the-park shot to deep left-center field that gave her team a 2-0 lead.
And last Tuesday, in a 12-6 win over Moses Brown, the Clippers flexed their muscles and received home runs from sophomore right fielder Lacie Grenier, junior shortstop Kaitlyn Berger, and Casavant. Junior second baseman Mackenzie Norton, Lanzi, and Berger also drove in two runs each.
In the circle, the Clippers received an excellent outing in Monday’s win from sophomore southpaw Jillian Ryone, who pitched a six-hitter that included six strikeouts, one walk, and no earned runs, and in last weekend’s victory over the Falcons, Lanzi tossed a four-hitter and fanned nine batters along the way.
The Clippers’ first-year catcher, junior Erin Bessette, has also quietly done a solid job handling the pitching staff.
In Monday’s victory, the Clippers broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the third inning, when with two outs, senior Jenna Rivers, who turned in an excellent job defensive at third base, worked a walk and raced home on a double by Ryone. That hit was nearly caught by the right fielder, who dove in shallow right, but came up short of gloving it.
The Clippers broke the game open in the sixth, when with two outs, they scored five times. Lanzi and Lanoue capped the rally with RBI singles.
The Clippers, who are scheduled to host a nearby Massachusetts school, King Philip Regional of Wrentham, in a non-league test on Friday at 4:15 p.m., will not return to their D-I schedule until next Friday, May 20, when they begin a quick home-and-away series with Scituate that will begin that Friday at 5:15 p.m. at the Spartans’ Manning Field and wrap up the following morning a 11 a.m. at Tucker Field.
