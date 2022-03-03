NORTH SMITHFIELD – After losing its first five games on its Division II schedule and skating into the fourth weekend of January with a 1-7 record, it’s safe to say that playing in the D-II championship series was the furthest thing on the minds of the members of the Lincoln High boys’ hockey team at that time.
But thanks to victories in eight of their final 10 regular-season games and a strong performance in the final two games of their best-of-three semifinal-round series with Portsmouth, that’s where the Lions are headed this weekend.
Junior left wing Derrick Wood’s go-ahead goal with 8.5 seconds left in the first period and senior center Devin Cormier’s team-leading 20th goal of the season in the second period broke a 1-1 tie and helped the Lions net a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Patriots in the third game of the series on Tuesday night at Route 146’s Rhode Island Sports Center.
The Lions, who are 11-10 in D-II play this winter, will duel regular-season champion North Kingstown (16-2-2) in the best-of-three finals at Providence College’s Schneider Arena. The opener is Saturday at 3 p.m.; the second game is next Monday at 7:30 p.m., and if a third game is needed, it will take place the following night.
“I’m not shocked, but it’s like, ‘Wow, we’re going to the championship after starting off 0-5,’” said Lincoln head coach Mike Forrest, whose team will seek its first D-II title in nine years. “These guys keep surprising me. It’s like a team of destiny. Now we have to try and beat the giant, which is N.K.”
As for the turning point of the season, Forrest said he really doesn’t know when that was. He said it was “more of a change of mindset,” and once the Lions started winning, they were able to keep things going in the right direction by the end of the regular season.
“We moved some people around,” Forrest said. “I moved Giuseppe Lisi back to defense. I brought Landon Forrest up to forward. Devin Cormier had an amazing year. Chase Hall had an amazing year. He wasn’t really a regular, but I think he has eight or nine goals so far. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly, it was just a mindset.”
The Lions’ series with the Patriots mirrored their regular season, as they got off to a brutal start in last Saturday night’s series opener at the Route 146 rink and ended up dropping a 5-0 decision that matched their most lopsided loss of the season.
The Patriots, who did the honors on Jan. 2 by skating to a 6-1 victory over the Lions, scored their first goal 1:34 into the contest, and a little more than three minutes later, they bumped their lead to 3-0 by scoring goals 10 seconds apart from each other. With 4:47 to go in the first period, Portsmouth’s lead ballooned to 4-0 on a power-play goal.
The following afternoon, the series shifted to Portsmouth Abbey’s rink, but the Lions returned home from one of their longest bus rides of the year with a 3-0 victory. Lincoln did all its scoring in the final 9:14 of the game, as Hall, a junior right wing, broke the scoreless tie with a pair of goals and senior defenseman Landon Forrest sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
Junior goalie Nathan Goff, who is a first-year player, came up huge between the pipes and earned his first career shutout.
“Think about this: he got his first high school shutout in an elimination game,” the head coach acknowledged. “His dad was a goalie, and the kid was a street hockey goalie. Last year, he noticed we weren’t going to have a goalie, so he said, ‘I want to jump in net.’ He’s taking lessons, and he’s put it on himself to do all this work. All we tell him is to give us his best effort and he does. He always has a smile on his face and is always ready to go.”
In Tuesday’s deciding game, Lincoln grabbed a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal 5:54 into the game from junior left wing Jake Kye, who took a pass from freshman defenseman Jaden Bourski and put it past Portsmouth junior goalie Stephen Dutra.
The Patriots then tied the score on a goal by Shane Temple with 4:23 to play in the first period, but not to be outdone, the Lions regained the lead with seconds to go on Wood’s timely goal, as Hall took off on a breakaway before slipping a pass to Wood, who punched in his goal as a Portsmouth skater also went flying into the net.
The Lions would never trail in this game and let Portsmouth completely back into it, and that would be to Goff’s credit. In the second period, Goff was tested again and had to make some gutsy saves.
Cormier scored his goal with 9:10 to go in the second period, but the Patriots would not go down without a fight, and with 3:33 left in the period, they cut their deficit in half on junior Aidan Toner’s third goal of the series.
As for the third period, “it was frenetic and frantic, and (Portsmouth) brought everything at us,” the Lincoln head coach said. He admitted that checking the clock was not helping, as it was not going fast enough for him.
The two teams stayed even in that period, and while no one scored, it was not for a lack of trying. With a minute to go, Portsmouth pulled its goalie for an extra skater, and even though the Patriots sent the puck flying at Goff, time ran out on their comeback.
