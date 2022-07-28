WEST WARWICK -- After a year away from the state championship game, the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team is back in the Senior Division finals.

Forty-eight hours after walking off with an extra-inning victory over Gershkoff Auburn Post 20 in its Final Four opener at McCarthy Field, Upper Deck earned a berth in Friday's championship game last Wednesday night by posting a 4-3 win over Riverside Post 10 in the winners' bracket finals of the double-elimination tournament.

