WEST WARWICK -- After a year away from the state championship game, the Upper Deck Post 14 American Legion baseball team is back in the Senior Division finals.
Forty-eight hours after walking off with an extra-inning victory over Gershkoff Auburn Post 20 in its Final Four opener at McCarthy Field, Upper Deck earned a berth in Friday's championship game last Wednesday night by posting a 4-3 win over Riverside Post 10 in the winners' bracket finals of the double-elimination tournament.
Upper Deck, which is 17-3, is one win away from its sixth state title since 2015, and Post 14 will take on either Riverside or defending state champion R & R Construction on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Riverside and R & R will face each other tonight in the losers' bracket finals of the double-elimination tourney, and that winner would need to defeat Post 14 at 5:30 p.m., and in an extra winner-take-all game at 8 p.m., in order to win the title.
Lincoln native and University of Rhode Island catcher Nick Toro led Upper Deck to its win over Riverside by belting a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning. That home run erased a 3-1 deficit and was only one of four hits collected by the winners, and another key hit was catcher J.J. Sanzi's RBI single in the first that scored Jack Larose, who scored twice.
The winning pitcher was reliever Nathan Kelly, who threw 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four batters and allowing four walks and just one hit.
In Monday's win over Gershkoff Auburn, Anthony Martin was the man of the hour, as he drove in Matt Sanzi with a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth.
Upper Deck collected six hits in the game, and Andrew Mastin collected two of them, an RBI single in the second and a double in the fourth. Charlie Tarara also had two hits, and Michael Bradshaw picked up the win in relief by tossing two scoreless innings. The starter, Michael Clapprood, went the first six and scattered eight hits, a walk, and a seventh-inning run.
