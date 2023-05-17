PAWTUCKET – Online registrations for the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division’s Slater Park Youth Tennis Camp are currently underway, and the program is open to youngsters ages 5-18 from the city and its neighboring communities.
The camp will run from Monday, June 26, to Wednesday, August 9, and the fee to join the camp is $60 for Pawtucket residents and $85 for non-residents. Each youngster must bring a can of new balls with them.
The camp’s Instructional Division for ages 5-12 will meet on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings – ages 13-18 will meet those days from noon to 1 p.m. – and the Advanced Division for ages 10-18 will meet on Thursday and Thursday mornings.
In addition to the instructional and fun activities, the program also offers league play on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon for players ages 14-18. The fee to join the league is $80.
The advanced instruction and league play are a great option for teenagers to maintain conditioning over the summer and prepare for their upcoming high school seasons.
In-person registration will also be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Slater Park pavilion, and signups will also be accepted at the Slater Park office during business hours from Monday through Friday.
Registration information is available at www.pawtucketri.com under the “Parks & Recreation Department” tab and “Summer Camp” or “Tennis” icons. Visit the “Slater Park Tennis” Facebook page or call 401-728-0500, ext. 251, for more information.
