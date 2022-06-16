CUMBERLAND – The Arnold Mills Road Race will return to the roads of Cumberland on Monday, July 4, for its 54th annual event, and signups are currently online for the 4-mile race, which will start at 9 a.m.
The race, which is one of the oldest in the region, will again precede the 96th annual parade at 11 a.m.
The top three finishers will receive trophies, and awards will again be presented to seven age divisions from under-15 to 70-plus and the first Cumberland resident, firefighter, police officer, and Cumberland High student.
Runners and walkers can visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com/road-race to register for it or for more information. The fee is $30.
