WOONSOCKET – Our Saviour’s Parish in Woonsocket will hold its annual golf tournament next Monday at the New England Country Club in Bellingham, Mass.
The tourney will begin with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, and the fee to play is $125 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf with the use of a cart, as well as a post-tournament dinner, raffle, silent auction, and a chance to shoot a hole-in-one and win a prize.
