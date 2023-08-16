Palagi’s Ice Cream’s leadoff batter Kevin Ventura rounds third in the first inning in front of Anchor Insulation third baseman Jake Lydon. Ventura tried to score on a dropped third strike but was tagged out at the plate for the second out of the inning. Palagi’s ended up defeating Anchor, 5-3, to advance to the Pawtucket RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division semifinals.
Palagi’s Ice Cream starting pitcher Kevin Gonsalves, shown delivering a pitch during last Friday’s Pawtucket RBI Baseball League playoff opener against Anchor Insulation, worked three scoreless and hitless innings, striking out six batters and walking no one. Palagi’s, which defeated Anchor, 5-3, will return to Slater Park tonight to face regular-season champion MWH Constructors in the Junior Division semifinals.
In the bottom of the first inning last Friday, Anchor Insulation #14 Ean Williamson reached base on an error and here successfully steals second base. Covering is Palagi's Ice Cream second baseman #6 Cooper Cerio. Williamson was the starting pitcher for Anchor and went three innings allowing four runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out two in the 5-3 loss.
Palagi’s Ice Cream’s leadoff batter Kevin Ventura rounds third in the first inning in front of Anchor Insulation third baseman Jake Lydon. Ventura tried to score on a dropped third strike but was tagged out at the plate for the second out of the inning. Palagi’s ended up defeating Anchor, 5-3, to advance to the Pawtucket RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division semifinals.
Palagi’s Ice Cream starting pitcher Kevin Gonsalves, shown delivering a pitch during last Friday’s Pawtucket RBI Baseball League playoff opener against Anchor Insulation, worked three scoreless and hitless innings, striking out six batters and walking no one. Palagi’s, which defeated Anchor, 5-3, will return to Slater Park tonight to face regular-season champion MWH Constructors in the Junior Division semifinals.
In the bottom of the first inning last Friday, Anchor Insulation #14 Ean Williamson reached base on an error and here successfully steals second base. Covering is Palagi's Ice Cream second baseman #6 Cooper Cerio. Williamson was the starting pitcher for Anchor and went three innings allowing four runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out two in the 5-3 loss.
PAWTUCKET – Thanks to smart pitching and clutch hits, Palagi’s Ice Cream of the Pawtucket RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division (ages 13-15) defeated Anchor Insulation, 5-3, last Friday night in a quarterfinal-round battle between the fourth and fifth seeds.
This game ended up being the first of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket league’s playoffs at Slater Park after a rainout the night before. The other two quarterfinal-round games were played on Monday night, as the sixth seed, Rhody Hen, stunned the third seed, B&M Catering, 2-0, and the second seed, Collette, rolled past the seventh seed, Quinn’s, 10-0.
With its win last Friday, the 5th-seeded Palagi’s ballclub, which is made up of mostly 12-year-olds who decided they wanted to play up on the big baseball diamond this summer, will now play the top seed, MWH Constructors, in tonight’s semifinals. MWH Constructors posted an 8-1 record, while Palagi’s improved to 5-5 with last week’s big win.
“The boys played well,” Palagi’s manager Mario Cerullo added. “For most of these kids, it’s their first year in the league. We’re a young team, so it was good to see them battling, and now we’ll move on to the next one.”
Palagi’s used four pitchers in last Friday’s win. Kevin Gonsalves got the start and pitched a superb three innings, striking out six batters, including the side in the third, and allowing no hits or walks.
Adrian Gonzalez pitched the fourth and fifth innings and gave up Anchor’s three runs on one hit and three walks. That hit was a two-out, two-run double to left field by Tyler Jennings that scored Tyler North and Ean Williamson. Jennings took third base on the throw back into the infield and then scored on a passed ball.
Despite scoring those runs, Anchor still trailed by a 4-3 score. Michael Sabetta pitched a scoreless sixth inning, giving up two hits, and walked the only batter he faced in the seventh. Hunter Stys then came in to close it out with his curveball and Anchor never had a chance.
“Kevin pitched well,” Cerullo said. “They’re young, so you try to maintain their arms. I like to see them go about 55-60 pitches, but I figured they had caught up to their fastballs already, so I brought Hunter in at the end and he was a good change of pace.”
Thanks to the bottom half of its lineup, Palagi’s scored three runs in the top of the second inning. Facing Anchor’s starting pitcher, Williamson, J.J. Langlais reached on an infield hit with one out, a soft floater over the pitcher that the second baseman could not handle.
Enzo Gianfrancesco then reached on an error and Gonzalez walked to load the bases, and after Williamson struck the next batter out, Langlais scored on an infield error and the next two batters got hit by pitches with the bases still loaded.
Palagi’s added another run in the third, as Cooper Cerio led off with a base hit through the right side, took second on an errant pickoff attempt, and advanced to third and then scored on back-to-back groundouts.
“They swung and were aggressive at the plate, and that’s all you can ask for,” Cerullo said. “Swing at good pitches and be aggressive.”
An insurance run was scored in the sixth, as Cerio led off with a walk and eventually scored when Aidan Arroyo got into a rundown between first and second. Arroyo got back safely to first and Cerio hustled across the plate.
After Palagi’s defeated Anchor, the Senior Division (ages 16-18) playoffs began, and the fifth seed, Beau Tyler and the Sly Dog, shut out the fourth seed, Navigant Credit Union, 4-0. In Tuesday night’s semifinals, Beau Tyler and the Sly Dog was scheduled to face the top seed, Rock’s on Prospect, while the third seed, K of C #57, was slated to take on the second seed, Downeast Coffee Roasters.
For both divisions, the championship games are scheduled for Thursday at Slater Park. The Junior Division’s finals will be held at 5:30 p.m., while the Senior Division’s game is expected to begin at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.