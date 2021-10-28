SMITHFIELD — Several local middle school cross country runners were able to place in the top 40 of their respective races at last Saturday morning’s RIPCOA Championships at Bryant University.
The top runner was Smithfield native and De La Salle Academy runner Alyssa Parenteau, who placed fourth out of 148 runners by completing the 1.9-mile race in a time of 11:46.72. Only 1.94 seconds separated her from the second-place finisher, Kickemuit’s Jessica Deal.
Gallagher Middle School, which placed fifth out of 15 teams in the standings, was led by Meghan Bennett, who took 12th place in 12:18.90; Alexandra Anastacio, who placed 15th in 12:21.49, and Chloe Abanet, who finished 24th in 12:46.94.
Scituate was led by MacKenzie Lickert, who took 17th place in 12:29.17, and Jaicee Downs, who placed 37th in 12:59.75.
In the boys’ race, Gallagher’s Joey Guthrie (33rd place, 11:38.94) and Ponaganset’s Jarrod Donahue (39th, 11:47.56) were the top local runners.
