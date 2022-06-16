NARRAGANSETT – Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau and Scituate’s Mackenzie Lickert were among the athletes who captured state championships at the RIPCOA Middle School Track & Field Championships that took place on Sunday, June 5, at Narragansett High.
Parenteau, who is a 7th-grade student at De La Salle Middle School and boasts victories in a handful of 5Ks throughout the state, not only won the girls’ 800 meters in a time of 2:32.1, but she also finished second in the 1,500 in 5:16.4.
Lickert captured the girls’ 3,000 in a time of 11:49.06 that topped the runner-up finisher by 8.23 seconds.
Taking second place in their events were Ponaganset’s Alyssa Lupo in the girls’ turbo javelin with a throw of 84 feet, seven inches and Gallagher’s girls’ 4x100 relay squad in 54.48 seconds, and third places were supplied by Cole Coulliard in the boys’ shot put (35-1 1/2), Gallagher’s Annabelle Lally in the girls’ 800 (2:35.76), and Gallagher’s girls’ 4x400 relay team (4:42.36).
Among the athletes to finish fourth were Ponaganset’s Ellie Jackson (girls’ 400, 1:05.41), Zoe Glover (girls’ 80-meter hurdles, 14.42 seconds), and Kason Neri (boys’ turbo javelin, 120 feet), and Scituate’s Hannah Nelson (girls’ shot put, 26-10 1/2). Ponaganset’s Meghan St. Pierre also placed fifth in the girls’ 100 (13.53 seconds) and 200 (27.95).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.