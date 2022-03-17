NEW YORK – Smithfield’s David Parenteau and Grady McGinnis and Scituate’s Lily Borin were among the runners from the La Salle Academy indoor track and field team that competed at last weekend’s New Balance Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan.
Parenteau, a junior, was on the Rams’ mile relay team that took seventh place in a time of 18:01.86 and missed a spot on the awards podium by 3.74 seconds, and McGinnis took 21st place in the boys’ freshman mile in a time of 4:41.27.
Borin, meanwhile, ran the opening leg of La Salle’s girls’ 4x800 relay team that placed 16th in 9:29.74.
