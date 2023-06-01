PROVIDENCE – Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau, who is an 8th-grade student at De La Salle Middle School, handily captured the girls’ 1,500-meter state title at Sunday’s RIPCOA Middle School Track & Field Championships at Mount Pleasant’s Conley Stadium, as her winning time of 5:10:53 topped the runner-up finisher by 8.87 seconds.
Parenteau also took second place in the 800 in a time of 2:29.86 that was a second off the winning time. At last spring’s state meet, she won the 800 in a time of 2:32.1 and placed second in the 1,500 in 5:16.4.
Also turning in an excellent performance was the Gallagher Middle School girls’ team, which finished second out of 24 teams with 46 points. Wickford ran away with the team championship by scoring 71.
Gallagher’s top athletes were 8th-graders Dylan Wolf, who won the turbo javelin with a throw of 96 feet, 11 inches and placed third in the high jump with a 4-foot-6 leap, and Annabelle Lally, who finished first in the high jump with a 4-foot-11 leap and fourth in the 400 in 1:04.22.
Another 8th-grader, Kolbie Joachim, added 12 points by placing third in the 80-meter hurdles in 14.44 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 14-7, and taking fourth place in the discus with a throw of 68-5 was 7th-grader Madeline McGehearty.
Ponaganset Middle School also received outstanding meets from 6th-grader Maci LaFontaine, who finished third in the 400 in 1:03.59, and 8th-grader Anna LaFontaine, who took fourth place in the 80-meter hurdles in 14.45 seconds.
Scituate Middle School 8th-grader MacKenzie Lickert also placed fourth in the 3,000 in a time of 12:04.66.
In the boys’ meet, Gallagher’s 4x400 relay team of 8th graders Damien Chaput, Dylan Ceprano, Xaviar Chieffallo, and Daniel Healey captured its race in a time of 4:01.25. Chieffallo also placed second in the 400 in 56.12 seconds.
Ponaganset 8th-grader Andrew Tammaro also took fourth place in the long jump with a leap of 16-10, and Scituate 7th-grader Oliver Redmond placed in the top six in the high jump and 3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.