SCITUATE – The Ponaganset High girls’ lacrosse team picked up its fourth victory in five games on Monday afternoon by winning its most thrilling matchup to date.
Facing neighboring rival Scituate in a Division III showdown at Manning Field, the Chieftains overcame a late comeback by the Spartans and came away an exciting 11-10 win when senior Hannah Parker scored her third goal of the game with 1:13 to play.
Down by a 10-7 score with 6:53 left in the game, the Spartans dramatically tied the score at 10-10 with 2:06 to go on senior Sophie Pedro’s sixth goal of the afternoon. Pedro had scored three straight goals to knot the game, and on her equalizer, she took the ball from behind her own net, sprinted down the field, and fired it into the back of the Chieftains’ net.
“It was a very good game,” Ponaganset head coach Amy Cardone said. “They stayed with it; they didn’t give up. They were patient, and we’ve been working on that a lot this year because sometimes they tend to rush. We’ll get on a tear and they will try to rush shots and rush plays.”
Junior Brook Batista and sophomore Jaina Yekelchik also scored a pair of goals for the Chieftains, who entered Tuesday’s action trailing three unbeaten teams, North Smithfield, East Providence, and the Providence Country Day/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op squad, and Cranston East, which is 6-1, in the battle for first place in the division.
The Spartans, meanwhile, slipped to 4-3, “but I’m super proud of my girls,” added Scituate second-year head coach Jenna Mastewski, who also received two goals from juniors Mia Clancy and Emily Vernon. “It’s always a competitive, fun game when Scituate plays Ponaganset. It was a hard, tough game from start to finish, and unfortunately, we didn’t end up on top.”
“But my girls never gave up, and our goalie had an incredible game,” Mastewski added. “And congrats to Ponaganset; they did an awesome job as well.”
Ashley Drury was in net for the Spartans, and Cardone gave her a shoutout in her post-game remarks.
“It was hard to get (shots) past her,” Cardone said. “We finally realized that you had to put the ball low, but not whip it in there, because she wasn’t afraid to step into it, as it would go off her shin pads. Their goalie was really, really good.”
On seven occasions, the score was tied, and there were quite a few lead changes as well. At halftime, the Spartans held a 6-5 lead, and after Pedro scored the first goal of the second half, the Chieftains came back with the next five goals to take their largest lead of the game. Pedro then scored the next three goals to tie the game, but Parker untied it with her game-winner.
“Sophie is really strong as a middy for us, controlling both the center of the field, the attack, and the defense,” Mastewski said of her senior captain. “She’s a really strong force for us. We also have Hannah Ward and Sophia Capasso really holding strong in the back, and Emily Vernon, Mia Clancy, and Julia Taylor are all forces on offense as well. But it’s been a team collective effort, and every girl that’s on the field at any given point is contributing to our success.”
The Chieftains have been led this year by their two captains, Parker and senior Grace Dandeneau, “and they really set the tone in practice and during games,” Cardone said. “When things seem like they’re starting to go south, they kind of get everyone back on track and focused.”
The Chieftains have some experience with five returning starters, but they have a brand new goalie in junior Skyla Picard, who’s been “picking it up and learning,” Cardone said.
“For the most part, we’ve been playing well,” Cardone said. “We had a tough game against North Smithfield, which was our loss. We didn’t play well at all. We were missing a few starters in that game because of April vacation, but they’ve rebounded nicely from that loss, and hopefully, we learned a lot of things from it.”
While the Chieftains, who are in their sixth season as a varsity program, are zeroing in on their third straight winning season, the Spartans, who have fielded a team since 2007, are vying for their fourth in a row.
“It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, so it’s been fun to get back out here and have a full, long season,” Mastewski said. “Last year’s season was cut shorter than usual, so this one has been fun, and it’s been good so far. We have a great team that works well with one another. It’s a good collective group, and we hope we can get off some more wins before the playoffs begin.”
The Spartans will next face the PCD/BVP co-op team on Friday at 4 p.m. at PCD’s campus in East Providence, and their goals and expectations the rest of the season are to simply have fun and grow.
“We want to continue to work hard and play well together,” Mastewski said. “We want to grow as a team, both with the little things, like stick skills, and also the bigger things, like coming out with big wins and making great plays.”
The Chieftains are back in action today at 5 p.m. with a match at Coventry, and on Saturday at 5 p.m., they will host Classical.
“We have some tough games still ahead on our schedule, but we just have to keep playing patient and playing smart,” Cardone said of her team’s goals going forward. “You can’t make silly mistakes because they can come back and hurt us. In lacrosse, one mistake can lead to a quick turnover and a goal.”
