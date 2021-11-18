CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High football team’s fifth straight trip to the Division I playoffs fell two victories shy of reaching the Super Bowl last Friday night, as the Clippers suffered a 24-7 loss to Portsmouth High in their quarterfinal-round matchup at Tucker Field.
The Clippers, who conclude the season with a 5-3 record, had defeated East Providence and Cranston West in their final two regular-season games to earn not only a home game in its preliminary-round playoff duel with East Greenwich, which the Clippers won by a 33-0 score on Nov. 6, but also another contest at Tucker Field against the Patriots.
Portsmouth, which reached the state semifinals this past spring and the Super Bowl in 2019, was led by senior quarterback Ben Hurd, who had a huge night on the ground and scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Patriots snap a 7-7 tie and advance to Saturday’s semifinals at Cranston Stadium opposite North Kingstown.
“We got banged up early,” Cumberland head coach Josh Lima said. “We had a handful of injuries that kind of hurt us and slowed us down a little bit. And like all season, we played really well in spurts, where we drive the field and then we get penalties. That’s kind of what happened tonight, and when you play playoff football, that stuff is going to kill you, and I think at this point it did.”
On a soggy, foggy night, following a day of rain, the Patriots jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Marcus Evans, but with 2:50 to play in the first quarter, senior tailback Cam Pedro broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run and Mike Chandler added the extra point to tie the score.
“Pedro played well, and usually he and (junior tailback Joel) Baker are ripping runs all day,” Lima added. “But credit to (Portsmouth). They did a good job shutting down our run game, which has been really strong the last few weeks.”
But Hurd gave the Patriots the lead for good with a 30-yard touchdown run, and on that drive, they picked up a big first down when the Clippers jumped offsides on fourth down.
On the Patriots’ next drive, they fumbled the ball away to the Clippers, who saw senior Thad Cinieri come away with the recovery, but that momentum quickly disappeared, as Cumberland eventually went three-and-out.
“We didn’t complete drives and we played well in spurts on both offense and defense,” Lima said. “I know the score looks the way it does, but it is not an indication of how the game went. It was a tight game until the last drive.”
After Cumberland received the kickoff to start the second half and turned the ball over on downs, the Patriots added to their lead on a 23-yard field goal by Andrew Perry, and with 48.9 seconds to play in the game, Hurd capped a long drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
Lima said that Portsmouth’s defense did what they expected them to do, but the Clippers didn’t execute on offense, which had been clicking in the last few weeks. The Clippers ended the game with only 168 yards of offense, but Pedro picked up 133 on the ground on just 15 carries.
Several players enjoyed big nights in the Clippers’ victory over East Greenwich. Two tailbacks ended the night with over 100 rushing yards, as Baker picked up 152 and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and Pedro added 136 and two TDs on 16 handoffs.
Senior quarterback Brady Ray also completed eight of his 10 passes for 85 yards, and one of them was a touchdown strike to Josh Melo.
While this ends the Clippers’ postseason, they still have one game remaining on their schedule, their 10 a.m. matchup on Thanksgiving Day against Woonsocket at Tucker Field. Pedro needs 52 yards on the ground in order to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
