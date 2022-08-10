NORTH PROVIDENCE – After being shut out and no-hit through six innings of its North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League showdown for the regular-season title with the two-time defending champion, Pauly Penta’s Deli broke out in the top of the seventh inning by scoring three runs on just two hits and ended up overtaking Admiral, 3-2, on Monday night at North Providence High.

The victory was Pauly Penta’s third in four games this season against Admiral, and for the moment, the win gave the ballclub sole possession of first place. But while Admiral was playing in its regular-season finale, Pauly Penta had to take the field for a doubleheader that night and suffered a 13-1 defeat in the nightcap to Genesis Marketing, which ended its regular season with a 5-9-2 record.

