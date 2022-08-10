NORTH PROVIDENCE – After being shut out and no-hit through six innings of its North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League showdown for the regular-season title with the two-time defending champion, Pauly Penta’s Deli broke out in the top of the seventh inning by scoring three runs on just two hits and ended up overtaking Admiral, 3-2, on Monday night at North Providence High.
The victory was Pauly Penta’s third in four games this season against Admiral, and for the moment, the win gave the ballclub sole possession of first place. But while Admiral was playing in its regular-season finale, Pauly Penta had to take the field for a doubleheader that night and suffered a 13-1 defeat in the nightcap to Genesis Marketing, which ended its regular season with a 5-9-2 record.
As a result, Pauly Penta and Admiral conclude their regular seasons with 10-4-2 records, but Pauly Penta will head into next week’s best-of-three semifinals as the top seed because of its head-to-head record with Admiral.
Monday night’s victory over Admiral was a big one for Pauly Penta, especially since the ballclub was two outs away from being no-hit by Admiral’s pitcher, North Providence High sophomore-to-be Vin Pontarelli.
“He did an outstanding job tonight,” Admiral head coach Lou Zammarelli said. “It was one of his better performances of the year. It was unfortunate he caught a couple of tough breaks in the seventh and gave up a couple of hits after flirting with a no-hitter for his second consecutive appearance.”
Through six innings, Pontarelli allowed just two runners, both on walks, and struck out 11 batters. And he not only had one, but two immaculate innings in the third and sixth innings, as he struck out the side in order with the minimum nine pitches.
“Vin pitched amazing today, but our kids fought back,” Pauly Penta head coach Jason Duclos said. “They really struggled for six innings, but they came through in the seventh and got their hits when they needed to get them.”
In the top of the seventh, Nico Santomaro led off with a walk, and after the next batter flew out to left field, which was the furthest hit ball up to that point for Pauly Penta, Nick Pelosi stepped to the plate, and on a 2-2 count, he sent the ball to left for a base hit, breaking up Pontarelli’s no-no bid.
Penta starting pitcher Corey Coughlin was up next and he hit a grounder that was thrown wide of first and allowed Santomaro to score.
After an intentional walk to Chris Scimone loaded the bases, the next batter popped out to Pontarelli on the first pitch he saw for the second out, but Josh DeCellio ended up working the count full before dropping a double into no man’s land in left field that drove in Pelosi and Coughlin with the tying and go-ahead runs.
Pontarelli was the only batter to reach base for Admiral in the bottom of the inning on a walk, as Pauly Penta held on for the win.
Despite Pontarelli’s line of seven innings, three runs, two hits, four walks, and 12 strikeouts, Coughlin got the win by also pitching a complete game, as he allowed three hits, struck out eight batters, and walked five.
“Corey pitched a great game,” Duclos said. “He stayed in there and hung tough. It’s about resilience; (the players) stayed with it, and they won. Good for them. It was a great night for baseball.”
Admiral scored its two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Thomas Malloy led off by getting hit by a pitch, and after he stole second and took third on a groundout to shortstop, Pontarelli drove him home with a single up the middle.
After Jeremiah Nouel followed with a single up the middle, a wild pitch by Coughlin allowed both runners to advance. Scott Nicoll then got hit by a pitch to load the bases for Ryan Martinez, who singled to center to easily score Pontarelli. Nouel was waved home, but he was tagged out at the plate to end the inning.
The only innings Admiral did not have runners on base were the fourth and sixth.
“We shouldn’t have been in this position,” Zammarelli said. “We had an opportunity where we could have had four or five runs going into that seventh inning. Instead, we let (Pauly Penta) hang around and they made us pay. They deserved to win.”
Zammarelli said that the league hopes the playoffs will begin this week, probably on Thursday with a best-of-three opening-round series between the fourth and fifth seeds. Game two will be played Friday, and if a third game is needed, it will be played right after the second game.
The best-of-three semifinals will then begin next Monday night. Pauly Penta will face the winner of opening-round series at 5:30 p.m., and Admiral will begin its series against the third seed after Pauly Penta’s game.
