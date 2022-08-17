NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two weeks after sharing the regular-season title, Pauly Penta’s Deli and two-time defending champion Admiral are on the verge of dueling each other again – this time for all the marbles in the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship series.

Both teams picked up their 11th victories of the series on Monday night at North Providence High by winning their opening games in their respective best-of-three semifinal-round series.

