Pauly Penta’s outfielder Josh DeCellio, shown standing on third base with a smile after socking a run-scoring triple in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted a six-run rally in the first with a three-run, inside-the-park homer that he belted into the gap in left-center.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two weeks after sharing the regular-season title, Pauly Penta’s Deli and two-time defending champion Admiral are on the verge of dueling each other again – this time for all the marbles in the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship series.
Both teams picked up their 11th victories of the series on Monday night at North Providence High by winning their opening games in their respective best-of-three semifinal-round series.
Pauly Penta’s Deli, which is the playoffs’ top seed, used a six-run rally in the bottom of the first inning and saw its starting pitcher, Matt DeStefanis, carry a no-hit bid into the fifth inning in its 9-4 win over Barone Construction in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.
In the nightcap, 2nd-seeded Admiral ace pitcher Vin Pontarelli was the story of the night, as he fired a superb one-hitter, striking out 11 batters and walked one, to help lead his team to a 2-0 victory over 3rd-seeded Courts Sporting Goods.
Admiral scored both its runs in the fourth. Jeremiah Nouel singled in Kyle Castellone and sent Pontarelli to third base for the first run, and moments later, Nouel got caught in a rundown when he tried to steal second base, and that allowed Pontarelli to race home with the second run.
Pauly Penta’s victory was highlighted by not only the excellent pitching of DeStefanis, but also the potent bat of Josh DeCellio, who sparked the hosts’ first-inning rally with a three-run, inside-the-park home run that was belted just out of the reach of the left fielder and into the gap in left-center.
In the third, DeCellio made it an 8-0 contest by legging out a run-scoring triple to left-center, and in the sixth, he made one of the defensive plays of the game in left field by throwing out a runner who tried to tag up and score from third on a pop fly hit to him.
Pauly Penta’s also received run-scoring singles to right in the first from Nick Rianna and Corey Coughlin and an RBI single in the second from Luke Marchand, and that was more than enough offensive support for DeStefanis to work with.
DeStefanis worked 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win, as he struck out eight batters, but ran into some control problems in the fifth. With one out in that inning, he lost his no-hit bid on a bloop single to right by Joe Clark.
In the sixth, Bronx DiScullio and Clark added RBI singles to center to fuel a three-run rally for 5th-seeded Barone, which had reached the semifinals by sweeping its best-of-three preliminary-round series with 4th-seeded Genesis Marketing last week by scores of 11-3 and 4-0.
Both semifinal-round series were scheduled to resume on Tuesday night, and if a third and deciding game is needed in either series, it will take place tonight at the high school. The best-of-three finals will either begin on Thursday or Friday night.
