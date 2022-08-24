NORTH PROVIDENCE – When the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s best-of-three championship series begins this week, Pauly Penta’s Deli will look to claim its first championship since 2007.
As for the team that Pauly Penta will face in the finals? Court’s Sporting Goods will try to win the title in its first season in the league.
Both teams advanced to the finals last Wednesday night at North Providence High by winning nailbiters in the third and deciding games of their respective best-of-three semifinal-round series.
In the opening game of a doubleheader, Pauly Penta, which is the top seed in the playoffs, posted its 12th victory of the season by downing 5th-seeded Barone Construction, 5-4, thanks to a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning that erased a 2-1 deficit.
The nightcap also saw 3rd-seeded Courts break a 2-2 tie to squeak out a 4-3 triumph over 2nd-seeded Admiral, as Jaden Allard’s clutch two-run triple in the top of the fifth inning foiled Admiral’s bid to return to the finals and seek its third straight championship.
The championship series, which was scheduled to begin on Monday night, but was postponed because of inclement weather, will start either on Thursday or Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Pauly Penta, which had played in the finals in 2017 and ‘19, had rolled to a 9-4 triumph over Barone in their series opener. But Barone came back to even the series the following night, as Ronnie Paux belted a two-out walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning to snap a 2-2 tie and lift his team to a 3-2 victory.
Paux’s clutch hit decided a neat pitchers’ duel between Barone’s Dom McNeil, who tossed a five-hitter that included seven strikeouts, and Pauly Penta’s Corey Coughlin, who threw a two-hitter and struck out 11 batters along the way.
Barone had taken a 2-0 lead in the first on a run-scoring triple by Nick Pelosi that drove in Luke Marchand and an RBI single by Coughlin that scored Pelosi.
In the deciding game, Matt DeStefanis delivered the contest’s biggest hit with a bases-clearing triple in Pauly Penta’s fifth-inning rally. Ryan Duclos and Brennan Robert set the tables with base hits, and Nico Santomaro drew a walk before DeStefanis came through with his triple and later scored on a double by Nick Rianna.
The winning pitcher in the series opener, DeStefanis picked up the win in relief by pitching the fifth and sixth innings and striking out four batters. Duclos, who was the starting pitcher, tossed four strong innings, fanning five batters, and Rianna closed the game in the seventh to pick up a save. Collecting two hits in this game were Barone’s Bronx DiScullio, Paux, DeStefanis, and Rianna.
Admiral, meanwhile, tried to sweep its series with Courts after winning their series opener, 2-0, but Courts evened the series by winning the next two games and overcoming late-game deficits each time.
In the second game, Admiral pitcher Jeremiah Nouel struck out 10 batters and carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but Courts, which received a solid complete-game outing from its pitcher, Mike Allard, struck late to erase a 2-0 deficit and walk off with a 3-2 win.
Courts got on the board in the bottom of the sixth on a run-scoring single by Nick Boyle that drove in Mike Allard, who had walked and stole second, and an inning later, Courts tied the score when Jaden Allard led off with a single, Jack Laroque walked, and Mike Allard singled to right to drive in Jaden Allard.
After Connor Coro was intentionally walked to load the bases, Jaden Dexter won the game with a two-out walkoff single that he hit down the third-base line and just under the reach of the third baseman’s glove.
The third game also offered a solid pitchers’ duel between Admiral’s Mike Ryan, who carried a two-hitter into the sixth inning that featured seven strikeouts, and Courts’ Lucas Marshall, who had a three-hitter through six innings of play.
Admiral again jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on a run-scoring single and a daring steal of home by Tommy Malloy, but Courts tied the score in the fourth when Mike Allard delivered a two-run single.
An inning later, Allard delivered his two-run triple after Dexter singled to center, Logan Laplante drew a walk, and Andrew Joslin-White came in to pinch-run for Laplante.
Admiral quickly loaded the bases in its half of the seventh and cut its deficit in half on a run-scoring groundout by Luca Stone. Admiral put runners on second and third with one out, but reliever Nick Natale dramatically struck out the next two batters to end the game and pick up a save.
