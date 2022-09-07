The members of the Pauly Penta’s Deli baseball team, which captured the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship last week, are, in front from left, Jacoby Najas, Matt DeStefanis, Nick Rianna, Joe Dekonski, Ryan Duclos, Josh DeCellio, and Brennan Robert; in back, coaches Joe Lezon III and Steve Rianna, Nico Santomaro, Nick Pelosi, Chris Scimone, Corey Coughlin, Joey Lezon, Dillon Robidoux, Will Francis, coach Jason Duclos Jr., and manager Jason Duclos. Luke Marchand is also a member of the team.
Courts Sporting Goods pitcher Nick Natale, left, and Pauly Penta’s Deli pitcher Corey Coughlin were named the co-Most Valuable Players of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League championship series. Both delivered five-hitters in the third and deciding game of the best-of-three series, but Coughlin and Pauly Penta’s Deli were able to win the contest, 4-3.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was a long summer for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth Baseball League, but it culminated with Pauly Penta’s Deli walking off with a 4-3 victory over Courts Sporting Goods in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three title series last Wednesday night at North Providence High.
After starting the season late because of field renovations, and missing most of July because of the all-star break, the Babe Ruth season continued until the final day of August. The finals were also delayed for a week, but when last week’s series finally concluded, top-seeded Pauly Penta ended up with its first championship since 2007 and a 14-6-2 overall record.
“They fought hard all season,” Pauly Penta manager Jason Duclos said of his players. “I think this was the fifth come-from-behind win that we’ve had. They keep it exciting, but they fight really hard. They are never out of a game until the game is over. Hats off to them, they did a great job.”
Courts, which was the third seed in the playoffs, took the series opener, 3-1, and tried to take control of the second game by grabbing a quick 3-0 lead after two innings of play. But Pauly Penta came alive in the top of the third inning by rallying for 11 runs, and that paved the way to a 12-5 victory.
That let the air out of Courts’ sails and forced a winner-take-all game that saw the starting pitchers in the series opener, Nick Natale for Courts and Corey Coughlin for Pauly Penta, return to the mound. Both pitchers went the distance and threw five-hitters, and while Natale struck out eight batters, Coughlin fanned four. Both were named the co-MVPs of the series.
“Hats off to Nick Natale, who pitched an amazing series,” Duclos said. “He was really, really hard to get good hits off, and he gave our kids everything they could handle. We lucked out in some ways, but the kids fought hard.”
As for Coughlin, “he was our ace,” Duclos added. “This is his last year in the league, and who better to have on the mound and have it all in their hands than that guy? He came up big. I would say all season, as the game goes on, he gets better and better. I’m happy for him.”
While the second game of the series featured a total of 22 walks, passed balls, and errors, the third was a totally different game that still offered a few fireworks. The pace of play was a lot quicker than the previous night’s marathon, but the season wasn’t going to end without a little drama.
In the top of the seventh inning, Courts found itself down by a run, but Mike Allard led off with an infield hit, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by T.J. Illuzzi, and raced to third on a passed ball.
Connor Coro then worked a walk and instantly stole second, putting the pressure on Coughlin and his defense. Coughlin struck out the next batter and went to work on Giovanni Quattrini, but Courts used some aggressive running on the basepaths to tie the score.
Allard was running halfway down the third-base line as Coughlin delivered a pitch, only to take a few paces back and then return to third. Coughlin had a 1-2 count on Quattrini as Allard again took off down the line, but this time, he did not stop and slid safely across the plate for a straight steal and the game-tying run.
“That was a great, great steal by Mike Allard,” said Duclos. “Hats off to (Courts manager) Paul (Dexter), that was one hell of a call. It caught us off-guard.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Pauly Penta responded with its championship-winning run, when with one out, catcher and number nine batter Chris Scimone hustled to first and slid safely into the base on an infield error, and on four pitches, Nico Santomaro walked.
That brought Matt DeStefanis to the plate, but confusion abounded. Scimone took off for third, and when the throw to that base sailed into left field, Scimone trotted across the plate and Pauly Penta thought it had walked off with the win. But after a heated discussion, it was ruled that there was a timeout and the runners were sent back to their original bases.
DeStefanis then drew a walk to load the bases for Nick Rianna, and on a 2-0 pitch, Rianna lined a base hit up the middle to easily score Scimone and send Pauly Penta to its long-awaited championship.
“It was a little crazy at the end with a little confusion,” Duclos added. “We weren’t sure exactly what was going on (with the time-out), but Nick (Rianna) put the exclamation point on it, so there was no question at all who won.”
Courts, which received two hits in the game from Jack Laroque and Allard, scored its runs in the first, and quickly set the tables when Jayden Allard led off the game with a walk and stole second, and after a flyout to center, Larocque singled to right.
Lucas Marshall’s groundout to short then scored Jayden Allard, and Larocque came home on Mike Allard’s double down the left-field line.
“Hats off to Courts, they did a great job,” Duclos added. “It was a really tough series. We have an older son who played in the league a few years ago, and this was the most competitive that I’ve seen it ever. From every single team, every game was a fight. It was a really fun season.”
Duclos, along with assistant coaches Joe Lezon III and Steve Rianna, coached last year, and with all three having sons who are 14, Duclos said they will be back next season. But for now, they will celebrate this year’s championship.
“It was very, very long summer,” Duclos said. “I’m real happy for the kids, especially our 15-year-olds, because they fought hard for this.”
