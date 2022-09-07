NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was a long summer for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth Baseball League, but it culminated with Pauly Penta’s Deli walking off with a 4-3 victory over Courts Sporting Goods in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three title series last Wednesday night at North Providence High.

After starting the season late because of field renovations, and missing most of July because of the all-star break, the Babe Ruth season continued until the final day of August. The finals were also delayed for a week, but when last week’s series finally concluded, top-seeded Pauly Penta ended up with its first championship since 2007 and a 14-6-2 overall record.

