NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High baseball team was only able to pick up one win during its three-games-in-four-days stretch late last week, but the Cougars may have picked up something valuable during their tour from Pawtucket to Burrillville.
In dire need of a number three starter on their small pitching staff, the Cougars struck gold last Thursday morning in their Division II-North “home” game against Tolman at Slater Park when freshman Ronnie Paux answered the call and dazzled in his first high school start.
Paux pitched a four-hitter, striking out three batters and allowing as many walks, and the Cougars backed him offensively with two big rallies in the top of the fifth and sixth innings before ending up with a 11-1 mercy-rule victory.
“Ronnie came in and gave us a great game,” NP head coach Paul Rizzo said last Friday morning. “He didn’t throw hard, but he threw strikes and he got out of a couple of big jams – (runners on) second and third with less than two outs. He really pitched well.”
Paux was locked in a pitchers’ duel for most of the day with Tolman senior southpaw Easty Gousie, but the Cougars flexed their muscles and backed Paux with a 5-0 lead after five innings of play, thanks to the first career high school home runs by sophomore leadoff batter Noah Frezza and junior number three batter Mike Ficocelli.
Frezza led off the bottom of the first inning with a blast to right, and four innings later, after Frezza led off by getting plunked by a pitch and Jayden Tolentino singled, Ficocelli smacked a long drive to left.
After the Tigers scored a run in the top of the sixth, the Cougars enforced the mercy rule by scoring six times in their half of the frame, and it was junior Nicandro Pistacchio’s two-run double that ended the contest.
Entering this spring, the Cougars, who entered this week with a 4-3 mark, only had one pitcher back from last year’s playoff team with any varsity experience, Frezza, and he’s won two of his starts and provided plenty of quality innings for NP.
But right behind him in the rotation is another 9th-grader, Vinny Pontarelli, who delivered a strong outing in the Cougars’ series opener with Tolman last Wednesday afternoon at Slater Park, but got saddled with the loss in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory.
Pontarelli pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and scattering seven hits and two walks, but four of the hits came in the first inning and helped the Tigers race out to a 3-0 lead.
And two of those hits were wind-aided, including the one that gave Tolman its 3-0 cushion. Freshman Ethan Torres lofted a two-out, two-run single that appeared to be in the vicinity of the second baseman, but got caught in the breeze and dropped along the right-field line.
The Cougars, meanwhile, collected just four hits off Tolman southpaw hurler Aidan Cherniawski, who struck out eight batters and retired 10 batters in a row at one point in the game. Ficocelli collected two of the hits, and C.J. Almagno and Ryan Pallotta knocked in runs in the top of the sixth with the other hits.
“Vinny pitched a great game,” said Rizzo, whose team played errorless defense behind Pontarelli. “We just didn’t hit the ball, and Vinny deserved a better fate than that. He’s only walked one or two people all year in three of his starts now. He’s throwing strikes, and that’s huge.”
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they couldn’t carry the momentum from their victory into their game on Saturday morning at Eccleston Field against Burrillville, which 48 hours earlier, had suffered its first loss of the season when Mount Saint Charles Academy walked off with a 7-6 victory over the Broncos.
The Broncos, who return 10 seniors from last year’s team that reached the D-II finals, rolled to a 10-0 triumph over the Cougars that was cut short in the bottom of the fifth by the mercy rule. Tolentino had his second straight multi-hit game that turned out to be NP’s only two hits of the day.
The Cougars, who were scheduled to visit the Broncos again late Tuesday afternoon, will return to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they contest winless Hope in Providence.
