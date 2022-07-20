BARRINGTON – Pawtucket’s Major Division ages 10-11 all-star baseball team did an outstanding job battling its way out of the losers’ bracket of the District II Little League double-elimination tournament, but the all-stars ran out of steam in last Wednesday night’s championship game against Barrington.
The all-star team, which featured players from the Darlington American, Pineview, and Fairlawn Little League programs that helped lead last year’s ages 8-10 all-stars to the district and state titles, needed to beat Barrington twice in order to claim the district title, but suffered a 13-3 loss in their first meeting at Barrington’s Sherwood Field.
Barrington grabbed a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back, and the hosts eventually sealed the verdict and the title by scoring six times in the sixth. Pawtucket received a single and a double from Manny Basilo and a run-scoring triple from Philip Shea.
King Philip, which contained players from Bristol and Warren, had rolled to a 7-1 victory over Pawtucket in Pawtucket’s tournament opener on July 5. But Pawtucket came back to post a 17-6 win on the road over Portsmouth and return to Slater Park to defeat East Providence Central-Rumford, 5-2, and King Philip, 7-2.
In the victory over Portsmouth, the all-stars pounded out 18 hits, with Patrick Shea leading the charge by going 4-for-5 at the top of the lineup with two doubles, three runs scored, and three runs batted in. Lijah Rivera went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, three runs scored, and five runs batted in, and Basilo was also 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Bentley Macedo also added two hits for Pawtucket, and Rivera and Basilo teamed up to pitch a five-hitter that saw Basilo, who was the winning pitcher, strike out six batters in 3 2/3 innings of work.
The win over East Providence Central-Rumford on July 9 saw Pawtucket break out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and hold on the rest of the way for the win. Rivera highlighted that inning with a two-run triple to deep center, and Philip Shea picked up the win by tossing three scoreless innings of two-hit relief, striking out four batters along the way.
The player of the game in Pawtucket’s victory over King Philip on July 11 was Basilo, who pitched a three-hitter that saw him deliver just 73 pitches, strike out five batters, and allow a walk and two unearned runs in the bottom of the third.
Down by a 2-1 score, Pawtucket scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead and tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth. Macedo delivered a base hit and a double to lead the all-stars, and Basilo, who collected 10 hits in the tournament, added two more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.