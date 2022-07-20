BARRINGTON – Pawtucket’s Major Division ages 10-11 all-star baseball team did an outstanding job battling its way out of the losers’ bracket of the District II Little League double-elimination tournament, but the all-stars ran out of steam in last Wednesday night’s championship game against Barrington.

The all-star team, which featured players from the Darlington American, Pineview, and Fairlawn Little League programs that helped lead last year’s ages 8-10 all-stars to the district and state titles, needed to beat Barrington twice in order to claim the district title, but suffered a 13-3 loss in their first meeting at Barrington’s Sherwood Field.

