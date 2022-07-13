EAST PROVIDENCE – Pawtucket’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team did everything it possibly could last week to battle its way out of the losers’ bracket of the District II Little League double-elimination tournament.
Playing back-to-back games on the road, the all-star team, which features players from the Darlington American, Pineview, and Fairlawn Little League programs, grabbed a 4-3 victory over Middletown last Wednesday at the Aquidneck School complex. But three nights later, Pawtucket’s tourney run came to an end when the all-stars suffered a 2-1 loss to East Providence Central-Riverside.
The defeat to East Providence was a tough one to swallow – two unearned runs erased a quick 1-0 lead by Pawtucket – but Pawtucket manager Matt Ferreira was proud of the performances his players had put forth since they kicked off the tournament with a 3-1 win over Rumford on June 25.
“They are all incredibly talented players with great families supporting them,” added Ferreira. “It was fun to see them play. I wish things could have gone differently, but that’s baseball.”
In the win over Middletown, Anthony Nolette and Gabe Ferreira teamed up to deliver a five-hitter that saw each pitcher work three innings. Nolette threw the first three, striking out five batters and yielding only a hit and a walk, and Ferreira worked the final three, fanning four batters along the way.
Offensively, Jacob Barry had a big game for Pawtucket, as he went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Eli Quackenbush also drove in two runs, and Ferreira added another run batted in.
Pawtucket then headed to Pierce Field last Saturday and received an outstanding outing from Nolette, who pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out 14 batters and allowing three walks, before Ferreira took the hill to record the final out. In 13 2/3 innings of work in the district tournament, Nolette struck out 31 batters and walked six.
Pawtucket scored its run in the first when Barry led off with a walk, raced to third on a single by Quackenbush, and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Ferreira.
While the ages 11-12 all-star team’s tournament run is done, Pawtucket’s ages 10-11 all-stars kept their district title hopes alive on Monday night at Slater Park by rolling to a 7-2 win over the team that knocked them into the losers’ bracket of their double-elimination tournament, King Philip Little League.
The Bristol-Warren all-star team had posted a 7-1 victory over Pawtucket in Pawtucket’s tournament opener on July 5, but Pawtucket came back to post a 17-6 win on the road over Portsmouth two nights later and a 5-2 triumph over East Providence Central-Rumford last Saturday at Slater Park.
Pawtucket is now in the championship round and will need to defeat Barrington twice in order to win the title. Pawtucket will visit Barrington tonight at 5:45 p.m. at Barrington’s Sherwood Field, and if Pawtucket wins that game, there will be a winner-take-all showdown for the title tomorrow at 5:45 p.m. at Slater Park.
Pawtucket’s ages 8-10 all-stars, meanwhile, began their double-elimination tournament and their defense of their district and state championships on Tuesday night by taking on Warren in a semifinal-round game at Warren’s Jannitto Field.
The other semifinal-round game saw Newport face Rumford, and the winning and losing teams from Tuesday’s action are scheduled to face each other tonight. The championship game is scheduled for next Sunday night.
