Pawtucket shortstop Russell Strickland races in to make the play on a grounder on the infield grass and fires the ball to first for the third out of the third inning of last Saturday’s District II winners’ bracket game. Pawtucket moved one win away from the championship and will try to clinch the title on Saturday night at Slater Park.
Left, Pawtucket number five batter Brayden Beaudreau almost hits the ball out of the park. but his shot hit the center-field fence for a two-run double that gave his team a 2-0 lead in last Saturday night’s District I showdown against Portsmouth. Pawtucket posted a 3-1 win, as Beaudreau went 2-for-2 and drove in all three runs. Right, Pawtucket pitcher Eli Quackenbush threw a no-hitter in last Saturday’s victory, as he struck out 15 batters along the way.
PAWTUCKET – Behind a stellar no-hitter from ace pitcher Eli Quackenbush, the Pawtucket Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team topped Portsmouth, 3-1, in last Saturday night’s winner’s bracket final at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field to improve to 3-0 and sit one win away from winning the District II championship.
The team, which consists of the top players in the Darlington American, Pineview, and Fairlawn Little League programs, will try to win the double-elimination tourney on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. back at Slater Park.
Portsmouth, which is the defending District II champion, will face Barrington in the losers’ bracket final tonight at Portsmouth’s Sherman Field, and the winner of that game will need to hand Pawtucket its first loss on Saturday and then win a winner-take-all showdown the following night.
Becoming the first Pawtucket team in 23 years to win a district title would “obviously mean a ton,” Pawtucket manager P.J. Shea said. “I’m born and bred in Pawtucket, I played for Darlington American when I was a kid, and I know some of those kids who were on that last team. Hopefully the whole city turns out (for Saturday night’s game) right here at Cosimini Field.”
Quackenbush was the story of the night, as he allowed just five batters to reach base and an unearned run to cross the plate in the top of the fifth inning. He also ended the game with 15 strikeouts.
“He pitched another great gem,” Shea said. “He’s our top competitor, but he’s also our top teammate. He makes sure to bring up the kids on the team who may be struggling, coach them up, and makes sure they understands what their job is. He is like the fourth coach in the dugout.”
Offensively, Pawtucket scored twice in the bottom of the first and added an insurance run in the fourth.
With one out, Philip Shea and Gabe Ferreira both reached base with fielder’s choice grounders off Portsmouth starting pitcher Cullen Tesa. After Quackenbush moved Shea and Ferreira into scoring position with a groundout to second, Brayden Beaudreau smacked the ball high in the air. It looked like it was going to leave the park, but it fell at the base of the center-field fence for a two-run double.
“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Brayden all season long,” added the Pawtucket manager, “Brayden is another one of those competitors who lives, eats, breathes, and sleeps baseball. And he wants nothing more than to make the play and contribute to the team. Whether it went out or not, he didn’t care. We all thought it was out, and he was just happy he was able to contribute.”
Beaudreau, who was also Quackenbush’s catcher, drove in Pawtucket’s fourth-inning run. Quackenbush tripled to right and scored on Beaudreau’s single through the left side of the infield off Portsmouth reliever Owen Windley.
As for the pitching staff, “we easily have four or five number one (pitchers) on the team, and we have three or four guys who can come in right behind them and finish off the game and clean up if we need them to,” the Pawtucket manager noted.
