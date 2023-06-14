Pawtucket senior setter Dominic Carpentieri, #7, and senior middle hitter Dembo Konte receive the Division III runner-up plaque last Saturday at Rhode Island College. The Pawtucket team, which lost to undefeated Johnston by scores of 17-25, 25-21, 23-25, and 25-27, ended its third season as a co-op program with an 11-2 record.
Left, Pawtucket senior setter Dominic Carpentieri punches the ball up and over the net for a point during last Saturday afternoon’s Division III title match against undefeated Johnston. Right, Pawtucket senior outside hitter Helmer Ramos DaSilva returns a low serve in front of two Johnston players. The Panthers won the championship in four sets.
PROVIDENCE – A loud atmosphere inside Rhode Island College’s Murray Center only got louder, when during last Saturday afternoon’s Division III boys’ volleyball championship match, unbeaten Johnston High lost only its second set of the season, thanks to a strong performance by the Pawtucket co-op team that tied the score at 1-1.
Unfortunately for Pawtucket, the team came close to winning the next two sets, but fell short each time, and the Panthers were able to repeat as D-III champions by netting a 3-1 victory that capped an 18-0 season.
All four sets were close and competitive, and it seemed like Pawtucket was getting stronger as the match went on. The team, which contains players from Tolman and Shea, dropped the first set, 17-25, but rebounded in the second, 25-21. The last two sets were the closest, but the Panthers prevailed, 25-23, 27-25.
Despite the loss, Pawtucket, which concludes its third season as a co-op program with a 15-3 record, was happy to have made it to the finals and play at Rhode Island College.
“This feels great,” head coach Steven Bevilacqua said. “Honestly, at the start of the year, I don’t think (the players) thought it would be possible to be here, but I tried to get them to believe, and right down the stretch here, they were with (Johnston).”
It took some time for the team to jell, but a turning point in the season for them came on April 27. Pawtucket handed St. Raphael Academy a 3-1 defeat that was the Saints’ first loss of the year, and that kicked off a nine-match win streak that included a 3-0 win over the Scituate/Prout co-op team in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 victory over Juanita Sanchez in the semis.
As for facing the undefeated Panthers, “I felt going into this game actually comfortable, as we were going to make it a match,” said Bevilacqua. “It was a dogfight, and I’m glad my guys fought right to the end.”
The score flip-flopped in the first set last Saturday, with Pawtucket taking a 10-8 lead, but from there, the Panthers took over and easily took the first set. Senior Joshua Philbrick was a thorn in Pawtucket’s side, as he figured out hitting the ball to the middle worked out more than it didn’t for Johnston points.
“He’s a good player,” Bevilacqua said. “We jumped a little too soon on him. He was doing well picking us apart.”
In the second set, Pawtucket took a 5-1 lead on the service of senior setter Dominic Carpentieri and went on to lead the rest of the way.
“I thought at times we really played smash volleyball,” Bevilacqua said. “We were trying to not let up and fall in love with the tips, and we protected the corners, which they beat us on the last time we played them.”
Pawtucket continued to battle in the third set and led for half of it, but the Panthers took a 19-18 lead that they didn’t relinquish, even though Pawtucket cut its deficit to 24-23 before the Panthers clinched the set on a kill by senior Yandel Centeno Gonzalez.
The senior-heavy Panthers then took a 17-8 lead in the fourth set before Pawtucket got right back in it. Pawtucket rebounded to take a 24-23 lead on an ace by senior Filomeno Dias, and after the Panthers tied the score, the co-op team retook its lead on a kill by senior Helmer Ramos.
But Philbrick then tied the score with a kill down the middle of the court, and after his block gave Johnston a 26-25 advantage, he came through with the game-winning point.
“You just have to tip your cap to Johnston,” said Bevilacqua, who highlighted the play of three of his seniors, Dembo Konte, Carpentieri, and Ramos. “Two (championships) in a row? That’s amazing. One is great, but two is awesome. They did a really good job with their team and they just stuck it out there until the end.”
In Pawtucket’s victory over Juanita Sanchez, several players turned in outstanding matches, such as Carpentieri (41 assists), Ramos (11 kills, 14 digs), Konte (six kills, four blocks), and Dias (10 digs, five blocks, four kills).
