PROVIDENCE – The city’s three high school football teams will take center stage in a couple of weeks, as the Providence Gridiron Club will hold its annual Awards Night at its 30th annual event on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at the Quonset ‘O’ Club on 200 Lt. James Brown Road in North Kingstown.
The event traditionally honors the Outstanding Lineman, Outstanding Back, and Outstanding Coach from each division in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, as well as present awards to the outstanding players from the four football-playing colleges in Rhode Island.
Among the night’s top honors will be the presentation of the Laurence P. Gallogly Humanitarian Award, which will be presented to Pawtucket athletic director Dino Campopiano, and the Lou Cimini Officiating Award, which will go to Mark DiSalvo, who is the president of the Rhode Island Football Officials Association.
Campopiano, who received the Jack Cronin Award at last year’s event, which is presented to the R.I. High School Coach of the Year, stepped down as Shea High’s head coach after last season. He had led the Raiders’ program for 27 seasons and saw his team not only win the Division II championship in 2006 and ‘16 and a D-III title in 2001, but reach the Super Bowl four other times.
St. Raphael Academy, which captured the Division II Super Bowl last season after coming up short in the past two title games, will receive two of the Division II-A’s top honors: Moses Meus, who was a three-time First-Team All-State linebacker and last season’s R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year, has been named the division’s Outstanding Back, and head coach Mike Sassi, who has been the Saints’ head coach since 1998, is the recipient of the Outstanding Coach award.
Winning Outstanding Lineman awards are Shea senior Dylan Sheehan, who will take home the Division II-B’s honor, and Tolman High junior Guy Bamba, who is the Division III-A’s recipient. Both were named First-Team All-Division defensive linemen last season, and Sheehan was also a Division I-B Third-Team pick as a junior.
In Division IV, Pawtucket resident and Davies Tech senior Antonio Cabral was named the Outstanding Back, and Central Falls senior Chandre Nobre-Soares was selected the Outstanding Lineman. Cabral was a two-time First-Team All-Division quarterback for the Patriots who passed and ran for over 1,000 yards last season, and Nobre is also a two-time All-Division selection.
Two more award winners from northern Rhode Island were Cumberland High senior Patrick Conserve, who was selected the Division II-A’s Outstanding Lineman, and Smithfield High head coach Glenn Castiglia, who was named the Division IV’s Outstanding Coach.
Tickets for this events are $40 each, and the dinner includes a four-course meal, featuring roasted chicken, salad, pasta, and dessert. Last year’s attendance was over 300, so the Gridiron Club is asking anyone interested in attending this year’s event to purchase their tickets early.
This past year, the Gridiron Club celebrated local athletes at its Leadership Night, Captains’ Night, Hall of Fame Night, Super Bowl Night, and MVP Night. The Awards Night culminates the Gridron Club’s “season,” which runs from September to April. To make reservations or for more information, contact Gridiron Club president Robert Izzi at robert.izzi@aol.com or 401-378-4393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.