PAWTUCKET – One look at the brackets for this summer’s District II Little League double-elimination tournaments and the name “Pawtucket” instantly jumps out.
After competing on their own for the past several decades, the Darlington American, Pineview, and Fairlawn programs have joined forces to form the Pawtucket all-stars and field four teams, and last weekend, the city’s Major Division ages 11-12 team made its debut at the Tomlinson Sports Complex.
The all-stars kicked off its tourney in style last Saturday morning by posting a well-played 3-1 victory over Rumford that took just 77 minutes to complete, but the following night, Pawtucket fell into the losers’ bracket, no thanks to a 15-3 loss to Bristol-Warren in the winners’ bracket semifinals.
Pawtucket will hit the road tonight for a 5:30 p.m. game against Middletown at the Aquidneck School complex, and the winner of that contest will face another elimination game on Saturday night against either East Providence or Newport.
Seeing the city’s three Little Leagues play under one banner is nothing new. Last summer, the Darlington American ages 8-10 all-star team captured the District II and state championships, but did so with Pineview and Fairlawn players on its roster.
As for this year’s 11-12 team, “it’s a Pawtucket thing,” said Pawtucket manager Matt Ferreira. “These kids have played together throughout the entire season, they all know each other, and they go to school together. We asked them to come together as one team and represent the city, and I’m very proud of them.”
Ferreira was certainly proud of his team after its victory over Rumford and its standout pitcher, Sean Black, who delivered a five-hitter and only threw 60 pitches. Pawtucket also received an exceptional outing from its starting pitcher, Anthony Nolette, and gave him some early support by scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning.
With one out, Pawtucket put runners in scoring position when Jay Barry motored to second on a dropped fly ball in the outfield and Gabe Ferreira legged out an infield hit and promptly stole second base. After Black struck out the next batter, Russell Strickland drove in both runners with a hustle double to left that just dropped inside the left-field line.
Nolette, meanwhile, was brilliant in his five-plus innings of work. He struck out a dozen batters, including five in a row at one point, allowed just two hits and two walks, and had a no-hit bid for 3 1/3 innings. In the fourth, Rumford loaded the bases with one out by collecting its two singles and a walk, but Nolette ended that threat with back-to-back strikeouts.
Pawtucket’s third run came in the third, when with two outs, Strickland socked another double to left and scored on a long double to center by Carter Harris that two-hopped the fence.
Nolette’s day on the mound was done in the sixth after he walked the first batter he faced and reached his pitch count of 85. Strickland relieved Nolette, and despite allowing a two-out, run-scoring single to Evan Provender that put the tying run on first, he picked up the save by getting the final out on a nice defensive play by third baseman Jeckson Delvalle.
“I can’t say enough about Rumford,” said the Pawtucket manager. “They’re a class act and they have great baseball families. But our guys came ready to play. They take nothing for granted. They go out there, play hard, swing at strikes, and just leave everything on the field. And that’s what we told them before we started (the tournament). We want to give 110 percent when we step on the field and that’s all we can do.”
In the loss to Bristol-Warren, Sidney Lockhart supplied one of the highlights of the night for Pawtucket by coming off the bench to blast a triple into the gap in left-center and sprint home on a wild throw to third.
“We give Bristol credit where it’s due, but we will learn from this and get better going forward,” said the Pawtucket manager. “That’s the great thing about this game we love, there is always another pitch or at-bat and there’s always the next play. No matter the outcome, I believe in my boys of summer.”
As for the city’s other three all-star teams, Pawtucket’s Junior Division (ages 13-14) all-stars will begin play in the winners’ bracket semifinals of its District II tournament by visiting Bristol-Warren on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Barrington and East Providence are the other two teams in the tourney.
Next Tuesday, Pawtucket’s ages 9-11 squad will also open its six-team tournament in the winners’ bracket semifinals by facing the winner of the preliminary-round game between Barrington and Bristol-Warren at a field to be announced. The ages 8-10 all-stars won’t take the field until Tuesday, May 12, when they visit Bristol-Warren in their winners’ bracket semifinals.
